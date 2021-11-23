ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Global study finds face masks can reduce a community's new COVID-19 cases by 53%

By Eric Crest
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VrMLR_0d4N70zN00

WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — A new international study that included nearly 400,000 participants Is showcasing how face masks can slow the spread of COVID-19, and they're sharing their findings with data.

The British Medical Journal has just published their findings, showing how over 70 different studies conducted across 200 countries all point to the same thing, masking slows the spread of COVID-19. The data suggests that when face masks were required communities experienced a 53 percent reduction in the amount of new COVID-19 cases. Furthermore, the research also indicated that there were nearly 46 percent fewer COVID-19 related deaths in countries where mask-wearing was mandatory, compared to countries that didn't have the requirement.

"Communities that have adapted those kinds of restrictions tend to fair better. But unfortunately, it's very hard to maintain those types of restrictions for a long period of time because people get fatigued," says Ajay Sethi an Associate Professor of Population Health Sciences at UW-Madison.

The compiled research also found that in the US, states that put mask mandates in place experienced a 29 percent reduction in new COVID-19 cases. It's a message most have heard for nearly two years, but the data is starting to paint a more vivid picture.

Comments / 0

Related
KEPR

Local man tested positive for COVID but then developed mental psychosis

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — A Bainbridge Island man's world was turned upside down after he developed a crippling case of psychosis following his recovery from COVID-19. Ivan Agerton, 51, does not know where he contracted the coronavirus, but he is certain that the mystery virus left him with a mental condition that continues to affect his quality of life weeks after getting better from the ailment.
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Face Masks#Covid 19#Population Health#Masking#Nbc 26#Uw Madison
TheDailyBeast

Major New Global Study Proves Mask-Wearing Is Super-Effective at Stopping COVID

Mask-wearing is by far the most effective non-pharmaceutical method to stop the spread of the coronavirus, according to a major new global study. According to The Guardian, the new study—written by researchers at Monash University and the University of Edinburgh—is the world’s first robust review that can reliably rate the effectiveness of various public-health measures in slowing down the pandemic. It reportedly showed a 53 percent reduction in the incidence of COVID with mask-wearing, and a 25 percent reduction with physical distancing. Handwashing also appeared to be effective, but more research is required to rate it accurately. “This systematic review and meta analysis suggests that several personal protective and social measures, including handwashing, mask wearing, and physical distancing are associated with reductions in the incidence of Covid-19,” the researchers wrote in the British Medical Journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
industryglobalnews24.com

Study shows that cholesterol lowering drug reduces death risk in Covid-19

The researchers at Karolinska Institute in Sweden, have conducted a large population study. The study showed that statin treatment lowers COVID-19 mortality rate slightly. Researchers at Karolinska Institute conduct large population study. Statins are recommended for preventing cardiovascular events. The researchers at Karolinska Institute in Sweden conducted th....
SCIENCE
MercuryNews

Mask wearing cuts Covid-19 risk in half, new study shows

As Covid-19 makes a comeback in Europe, one study offers a reminder that simple measures like mask-wearing and hand-washing help to ward off the disease. Donning a face mask more than halves the risk of getting Covid, according to a review of eight studies published in the British Medical Journal. So does hand-washing. Physical distancing, meantime, cuts the risk by a quarter.
WORLD
The Conversation U.S.

Gun violence soared during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study finds – but the reasons why are complex

In a new study, we found that the overall U.S. gun violence rate rose by 30% during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic compared to the year before. In 28 states, the rates were substantially higher between March 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021, compared to the pre-pandemic period from Feb. 1, 2019, through Feb. 29, 2020. There were 51,063 incidents of gun violence events resulting in injury or death in the United States in the first 13 months of the pandemic compared to 38,919 incidents in the same time span pre-pandemic. Early in the pandemic, gun sales in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WRAL

Antidepressants could reduce the risk of COVID-19, studies show

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Antidepressants could reduce the risk of COVID-19, studies show. The average number of new daily COVID-19 cases is rising once again in the US and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX 28 Spokane

Studies Show that deer can carry COVID-19

BOZEMAN, Mont. – White-tailed deer in several states have tested positive for COVID-19, according to multiple studies. Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks said no deer in Montana have been tested for the virus. Right now, it is unclear where the deer caught the virus, but there is no evidence that...
WILDLIFE
Barnstable Patriot

Wellfleet reinstitutes face mask mandate with more COVID-19 cases

WELLFLEET — On Nov. 18, the Board of Health and the Select Board voted to approve a mask mandate as a precaution against the COVID-19 virus. The Board of Health voted 2 to 1 in favor of the mandate with board Chairman Ken Granlund dissenting. The Select Board voted 3...
WELLFLEET, MA
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
630K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy