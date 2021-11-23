ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Man shot while trying to steal catalytic converter in Exposition Park

By Daniella De Robbio
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17QwWW_0d4N6zGs00

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — A man was shot Monday morning when he reportedly attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a car in Exposition Park, officials said.

Police said it happened around 1:40 a.m.

The car’s owner reportedly heard a noise and found a man under his car, an LAPD official told KTLA . The car’s owner shot at the guy when he saw the man get up from under the car holding something in his hand.

The thief ran away but was later caught by officers. He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to CBS LA .

Follow KNX 1070 Newsradio
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catalytic Converters#Cbs La#Lapd#Ktla#Newsradio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy