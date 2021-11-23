Man shot while trying to steal catalytic converter in Exposition Park

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — A man was shot Monday morning when he reportedly attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a car in Exposition Park, officials said.

Police said it happened around 1:40 a.m.

The car’s owner reportedly heard a noise and found a man under his car, an LAPD official told KTLA . The car’s owner shot at the guy when he saw the man get up from under the car holding something in his hand.

The thief ran away but was later caught by officers. He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to CBS LA .

