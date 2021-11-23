ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Central 70 Project about 1 year from completion

By Jayson Luber
Denver7 News KMGH
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ovNCz_0d4N6vjy00

DENVER — The billion dollar project to renovate I-70 in central Denver has about one year left.

Progress has been "significant," according to crews working the project.

Eight out of the 10 miles are close to completion already, which is the section from Colorado Boulevard to I-225.

Now, crews are concentrating on the final 2 miles between Brighton and Colorado boulevards.

"Now, that the viaduct is completely down, we're able to start to excavate or dig out for the future eastbound lanes of I-70," said Stacia Sellers, a spokesperson for the Central 70 Project. "I know a lot of folks who are driving on I-70 now might not realize that they are driving in a temporary configuration."

Crews have already paved the road, and they're starting to put on the cover that will create the second tunnel underneath and allow for the park up above .

When it is finished, this will become the area for just eastbound I-70 traffic. The current tunnel will eventually just be for westbound I-70 traffic.

When both tunnels are open, there will still be three free lanes, but there will be a new fourth lane that will be a toll lane.

Comments / 0

 

