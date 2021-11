Trying to figure out how to level up your Halo Infinite Battle Pass quickly and gain XP? Halo Infinite's multiplayer component may be going down a storm with players right now, but there have been plenty of complaints levied at its rather slow and grindy Battle Pass progression system. It takes a good long while to rank up even one tier or level, and it can be a little frustrating if your focus whilst playing the game is to grab all those fancy new cosmetic rewards available during Season One.

