MINNETRISTA, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings said Wednesday afternoon that law enforcement officials notified them that Everson Griffen came out of his Minnetrista home without incident and is getting the care he needs. In a statement, the team said that it’s thankful for the local law enforcement for ensuring that the situation ended peacefully. Minnetrista police said that the defensive end left his home around 1:30 p.m. and that an ambulance brought him to a health care facility where he is getting help. “Our focus remains on Everson’s health and safety and providing the proper resources for him...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO