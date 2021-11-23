Sunny, cool weather forecast for Tuesday

TONIGHT: Hopefully those Black Friday deals were hot enough to keep you warm this morning, since it was downright cold! Temperatures dipped down in the upper 20s this morning and we will struggle to get into the upper 30s for our daytime high. Winds have also been a bear, blowing from the west and making it feel much colder than the actual temperature reading. Tonight, we will see an end to any lake effect snow with much drier air moving in. We will stay cloudy with low temps in the mid 20 tomorrow morning. You may have to clear off the windshield of some frost in the AM hours Saturday.

