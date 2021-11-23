ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sunny, cool weather forecast for Tuesday

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures for Tuesday are expected to...

WESH

Cool and Sunny Saturday

After a chilly start it will be a cool and sunny afternoon. On Sunday we’ll see increasing clouds with a chance of a spot sprinkle late Sunday night into early Monday. A strong front will move in Monday morning keeping temperatures well below average through mid-week. · Radar. · Hurricanes.
#Thanksgiving
CBS 46

FORECAST: Dry, Sunny Weekend

A chilly start to your Saturday but a sunny, seasonable day with a high of 60 degrees!. Chance of rain: 0% During the day, 0% in the evening. Dry weather through the weekend with temperatures warming in to the upper 60's next week!. It will remain dry through the weekend...
WTRF

Isolated snow flurries throughout the weekend

TONIGHT: Hopefully those Black Friday deals were hot enough to keep you warm this morning, since it was downright cold! Temperatures dipped down in the upper 20s this morning and we will struggle to get into the upper 30s for our daytime high. Winds have also been a bear, blowing from the west and making it feel much colder than the actual temperature reading. Tonight, we will see an end to any lake effect snow with much drier air moving in. We will stay cloudy with low temps in the mid 20 tomorrow morning. You may have to clear off the windshield of some frost in the AM hours Saturday.
WSMV

4WARN Forecast: Long Sunny Stretch

A nice stretch of sunny days with warmer temperatures by next week!. Mostly sunny skies this weekend with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s for highs with lows around freezing. The sunshine sticks around all next week. Monday will still be cool in the low 50s for highs and mid 30s...
WSMV

4WARN Forecast: Long Sunny Stretch

A nice stretch of sunny days with warmer temperatures by next week!. Mostly sunny skies this weekend with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s for highs with lows around freezing. The sunshine sticks around all next week. Monday will still be cool in the low 50s for highs and mid 30s...
KWCH.com

Breezy and cooler Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that cooler weather is on the way Saturday behind a cold front that will bring gusty winds. Temperatures at daybreak Saturday will start out in the mid 30s. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. North winds will gust up around 25 mph at times.
WICHITA, KS
WAFB

Bone-chilling start to Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We have a light freeze up in McComb this morning, with Baton Rouge starting with temperatures in the mid 30s. There were also a few areas of frost this morning. For the rest of the day, we’ll remain mostly cloudy with cool highs only in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
my9nj.com

Weather forecast

There is snow coming, but the good news is that it shouldn't be that much. In the meantime, expect more cold and wind tonight and tomorrow. FOX 5 NY's Nick Gregory has your weather forecast.
nbcboston.com

Weekend Forecast: Cold with Blustery Wind Saturday, Highs in the 30s

We had some festive snow and minor accumulation on grassy areas, elevated surfaces and in higher elevations in southern New England overnight. Northern New England continues to pile on the snow in the mountains Saturday. Everyone is waking up to cold temps and blustery weather as the wind continues to...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Holiday Weekend Weather Outlook

Good morning, everyone  Today is starting out cold with lows in the upper 20’s and low 30’s.  As the day unfolds, a mostly sunny sky is expected with increasing north winds of 15 to 25 mph.  Temperatures will suffer to a degree, moderating into the upper 50’s and low 60’s.  Amarillo should top out close to 63.  Tomorrow morning […]
AMARILLO, TX
WLFI.com

November 29, 1 AM Weather Forecast Update

Lows Friday morning varied from 19-27, followed by highs of only 30-35. A few isolated to spotty snow & sleet showers are possible early THIS morning with Alberta Clipper's warm front. Clipper should pass through Saturday..... After the warm front, few showers (30%) will pass in the 11 a.m. to...
