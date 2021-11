On November 15, 2021, Six Flags announced that CEO Michael Spanos would be stepping down from his position after two years at the helm of the company. Selim Bassoul, formerly the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and President of Six Flags. Mr. Bassoul will continue to serve as a member of the Board, and Ben Baldanza, an independent director of Six Flags, and former CEO of Spirit Airlines, has been elected as the new Non-Executive Chairman of the Board.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO