Maureen by Karen Marguth

 4 days ago

Based in the East Bay, vocalist Karen Marguth found her calling in jazz while living in Fresno, CA through the early 2000s. California’s Central Valley sustains a surprisingly thriving jazz community and it was there that Marguth earned national renown with her four jazz albums, featuring the tight circle of musicians...

Jim Snidero: Flying in the Face of Adversity

Jazz is the only music that's both totally 100 percent soulful and incredibly intelligent. I can't really think of anything that is that deep in both of those realms. Jim Snidero, a master of the alto saxophone, can look back on a strong career and more of the same in the future. But he admits events of 2021 have brought him immeasurable satisfaction.
Adam Berenson, Scott Barnum & Bob Moses: Assemblages

Keyboardist and composer Adam Berenson has at his disposal an arsenal of instruments, electronics, synthesizers, etc. But to hear him in the traditional acoustic piano trio setting is immensely enjoyable, while hardly "traditional." On the double-disc Assemblages, Berenson puts aside his Korg Triton Extreme, Yamaha Symphonic Ensemble and other impressively named and plugged-in instruments in favour of the piano and colleagues Scott Barnum on double-bass and Bob Moses on percussion. The trio previously released three albums on the Dream Play label: Dialectical Constructs (1996) and Contextual (1999), and Representations (2017).
Shannon Gunn: On A Mountain

Across the years, vocalist Shannon Gunn's raison d'être was the stage. A mainstay of the Canadian jazz scene for several decades, both as an influential educator and performer, she staked her claim in front of countless audiences and acquired plenty of admirers in the process. But when this respected musician passed away in July of 2020, there was little left behind to document the kind of beauty she delivered on a regular basis. Gunn never released an album under her own name during her lifetime, so this offering serves as both a posthumous corrective and a memorializing debut.
Canaries In A Musical Mineshaft

Women, the other hand, were somewhere between Betty Friedan and Kate Millet—-their preassigned role was in the home, and the people who made the rules about their roles were the men. It's hard not to sympathize with this view when you read some of the reviews these singers got. They should probably be tending house anyway, but if they weren't, the boys made the rules. You don't have to be much of a feminist to understand the position was impossible.
Vienna Carroll

Vienna Carroll’s folksy blues and soulful funk take you back to her Black church roots. Her passion and masterful storytelling light a fire in your soul. She interweaves old songs and forgotten stories of Black heroes to serve up Black history with a Serious Groove. Vienna learned music from the...
Sing, Sing, Sing, Sing

The title gives it away—it's an all-vocalist episode, favoring the ladies (3 out of 4) and offering a mix of standards (everybody's at it) along with a little more adventurous programming from time to time. Will the weakest vocalist technically walk away with honors? Can Pat and Mike overcome their gender-trouble and dig what our sole male vocalist is laying down? Is Mike's S.O. always going to be mad at Pat because Mike knows how to shift (blame) better than an Indy 500 driver? Tune in to find out.
Take Five with Tony Hightower

Singer/Songwriter Tony Hightower is taking up the mantle to be a bridge that ushers R&B audiences into Jazz...Real Jazz. With years of experience as a musical performer and actor with familial roots that place him firmly within the music's firmament, Atlanta-native Hightower is still just getting started on this benevolent turn in his journey. And he is bringing a lot of young people with him.
Ira Sullivan, Sonny Rollins & Carlos Vega

We start the 726th Episode of Neon Jazz with the distinctive sound of Miami-based saxophonist Carlos Vega. From there, we present Francesco Amenta, Oscar Rossignoli and Jake Baxendale. The show concludes with JC Sanford and material from his new release Imminent Standards Trio. Dig this hour of jazz music, my friends.
Kaylé Brecher: Bredux: Collected Edges

Vocalist Kaylé Brecher has continuously honed her skills as a creative composer and arranger. A Summa Cum Laude graduate of Temple University with a double major in performance and compositions/arranging, she has always pushed for continued growth. Brecher studied composition and arranging privately with Jim McNeely and Michael Abene, a vehicle to polish her creative writing. The fruits of her fertile ideas afforded three original compositions and two of her versions of Freddie Hubbard tunes to be published by Freddie Hubbard's publishing company Hubtones, and two of her versions of Herbie Hancock tunes also published by Hancock Music.
Gray Skies by Jim Knapp

The career and music of Seattle-based composer/arranger and trumpeter James Knapp is a known and respected quantity in the inner circles of jazz music, inhabited by its musicians, bandleaders, journalists and educators. Those fortunate enough to gain awareness of the intrinsic beauty of his music place the work of his Composers and Improvisers Orchestra of the '70s-'80s and his more recent assemblage, the 13-piece Jim Knapp Orchestra, in the upper echelon of modern jazz composition. For this 2009 session, we find the band focused and in top form, as it often was during a very active period in the early 2000s. Made up of a highly creative collection of colleagues from the Cornish College of the Arts, former students, and Seattle professionals, the music was approached with seriousness, dedication and honor, with the fun and fulfillment that comes with that level of involvement very evident.
Jazz Musician of the Day: Teddy Wilson

All About Jazz is celebrating Teddy Wilson's birthday today!. His airy, effortless style, with its emphasis on lightly accompanied right-hand melody, was a key element in the transition from swing to bebop, and many modern jazz pianists took Wilson's approach as their starting point. His early recordings were percussive and forceful, but as he matured his technique became graceful, almost elegant. He was a gifted artist who used the full range of his instrument to his advantage. His recordings with Billie Holiday and Benny Goodman’s trio and quartet during the 1930s are considered classics.
You Are the Light and the Way by Alex Bird

The title track off the original sophomore album from Alex Bird and the Jazz Mavericks. Fully funded by Canada Council for the Arts. Written by Alex and his piano playing songwriter, Ewen Farncombe. Song Listing. 1. You Are the Light and the Way 2. Where the Blackbird Sings 3. Way...
Jack Cooper & Jeff Tobias: Tributaries

The Greek philosopher Heraclitus claimed that "No one ever steps in the same river twice," as everything is in flux and constantly changing. By the same logic we might say that no jazz musician ever plays the same piece twice. Now consider the album Tributaries, a river-inspired work created by Jack Cooper (guitar) and Jeff Tobias (saxophone). On the calm surface it all seems pre-composed and constant, yet in the puddles of space there is scope for both men to interpret and improvise. Performed live this album would still be the same river, but each time the artists would be new people in new waters.
