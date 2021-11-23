ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Single-Use Plastic Bag Ban Legislation To Be Introduced At Pittsburgh City Council

By 6 hours ago
cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaper or plastic may not be an option...

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

New York City Council Passes Measures To Ease Congestion Created By Delivery Trucks

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a new push in New York City to ease congestion created by delivery trucks. City Council has passed multiple new measures to stop online delivery trucks from blocking streets and sidewalks. Part of the plan includes loading-only parking spots in neighborhoods. The legislation also calls for micro-distribution centers, which would allow drivers to unload packages from large trucks onto smaller vehicles for home drop-off. Editor’s note: This story first appeared on Nov. 24, 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 2-Day Total Of 1,324 New Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,324 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths over the past 48 hours. Of the new cases, 1,121 are confirmed cases and 203 are probable. This is the COVID-19 Update for Nov. 26, 2021. In the last 48 hours, 1,324 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 1,121 are confirmed cases and 203 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/1NJwsCbj54 — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) November 26, 2021 There have been 9,253 total hospitalizations and 148,118 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,439. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh City Council adopts 'environmentally and socially responsible' procurement practices

Pittsburgh City Council adopted an ordinance Monday requiring the city to engage in what it calls “sustainable and socially responsible” procurement practices. The legislation will require city officials to score potential vendors and service providers on factors including sustainability, diversity and inclusion, in an attempt to ensure the city’s tax dollars support environmentally and socially responsible vendors and companies entering into professional service agreements.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WEHT/WTVW

Group wants city council to ban animals at the circus

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The annual Hadi Shrine Circus is just three days away at Ford Center, but a local group still has their concerns. They say the use of animals in circuses is inhumane and they want animal-free circuses become the norm. The group asked the Evansville City Council to ban the use of animals […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh City Council considers removing pension offset for nonunion workers

Certain Pittsburgh city employees who are facing a reduction in pension benefits in their retirement may receive full pension benefits after all, if a proposal before City Council is passed. Currently, a pension offset calls for a reduction in pension payments by 50% once an employee reaches maximum Social Security...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC12

Virginia agencies are getting rid of single-use plastics. Not everyone is pleased

The road to getting rid of single-use plastics at the Virginia Department of Corrections is littered with security protocols — specifically, ensuring that nonplastic bottles and cutlery can’t be used as weapons. “There’s a lot of things we can’t change strictly to aluminum,” said Russell Vanness, the department’s sustainability administrator....
VIRGINIA STATE
BBC

Single-use plastic: Plates, cups and cutlery ban edges closer

Single-use plastics such as plates, cutlery and polystyrene cups could be banned in England as ministers launch a public consultation on the issue. Environment Secretary George Eustice said it was "time we left our throwaway culture behind once and for all". Separately, wet wipes, tobacco filters and sachets will also...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh City Council#Plastic Bag#Single Use Plastic#Kdka
10TV

London City Council does not pass abortion ban

LONDON, Ohio — An ordinance that would have banned abortions in the city of London was not passed by London City Council Thursday night. The legislation would also have designated London a "Sanctuary City for the Unborn." Council members had discussed the legislation in committee meetings before bringing it up...
WORLD
cbslocal.com

Denver City Council Moves Forward On Flavored Tobacco, Vape Juice Ban

DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver City Council has voted to move forward on a new initiative that would ban flavored tobacco and vape juices. There is still a final vote that includes the full council. A safety committee postponed the vote last month. The ban is aimed at reducing youth tobacco...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
njbmagazine.com

NJ Business Action Center Helps Prepare for Single-use Plastic and Paper Bag Ban

The New Jersey Business Action Center (NJBAC), a business advocacy resource housed within the New Jersey Department of State, has launched a vendor clearinghouse of wholesale vendors to help business owners prepare for the state’s ban on the provision or sale of single-use plastic and paper carryout bags, effective May 4, 2022.
ECONOMY
theridgewoodblog.net

Murphy Administration , has compiled a list of approved vendors to help business owners prepare for N.J.’s ban on single-use plastic products

Trenton NJ, on Nov. 4, 2020, Governor Phil Murphy signed into law P.L. 2020, c.117, which prohibits the provision or sale of single-use plastic carryout bags and polystyrene foam foodservice products in all stores and food-service businesses statewide. The law also prohibits the provision or sale of single-use paper carryout bags by grocery stores that occupy 2,500 square feet or more. The law required the creation of a vendor clearinghouse to aid businesses in identifying vendors and manufacturers who sell reusable carryout bags allowed by the new law.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
cbslocal.com

City Council To Debate Legislation That Would Change Traffic Stops

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh City Council members are set to discuss a ban that would limit who police can pull over. Today’s Pittsburgh City Council meeting will be of particular interest to Pittsburgh Public Safety, who will be in attendance. Councilman Ricky Burgess is working to pass legislation that would...
PITTSBURGH, PA
KMBC.com

Independence City Council votes to ban conversion therapy on minors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence City Council members voted to ban conversion therapy on minors at a Monday night meeting. The measure passed unanimously in a 7-0 vote. Conversion therapy is a discredited treatment, meant to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity. "You're not going to get the...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
WMBF

North Myrtle Beach delays plastic bag ban

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach City Council will start the plastic bag ban later than previously announced. The City council passed the first reading of an ordinance to amend Ordinance 19-22 on Monday, changing the effective date for implementation of the city’s ban on single-use carryout bags by retail businesses from Jan. 1, 2022, to July 1, 2022.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
spectrumnews1.com

Cleveland City Council to consider banning balloon releases

CLEVELAND — Cleveland City Council introduced an ordinance on Monday that would ban the intentional release of balloons into the air. The ordinance says that the intentional release of 10 or more balloons during a 24-hour period would be prohibited within Cleveland city limits under the ordinance. The ordinance, if...
CLEVELAND, OH
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pittsburgh City Council considers investment in electric vehicle charging stations

Aiming to address the long-term goal of fighting against climate change and making the city of Pittsburgh’s operations more sustainable, City Council is considering ways to ensure it is prepared for the expected increase in electric vehicles. Councilwoman Erika Strassburger, who represents neighborhoods in Pittsburgh’s East End, introduced a resolution...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NJ.com

Our single-use plastic ban has begun and that’s good | Opinion

The New Jersey Senate, Assembly and Gov. Phil Murphy should be applauded for passing the strongest single-use plastics (SUP) bill (S864/A1978) in the country in the fall of 2020. While 10 other states have passed some form of a single-use plastic ban, New Jersey’s bill is called the “Trifecta.” This bill bans single-use carryout plastic bags and paper bags, plastic straws and many styrofoam food containers. The ban on single-use plastic straws began Nov. 4.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy