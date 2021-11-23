ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

'Juvenile Reform Update' program to be held in Great Bend

 4 days ago
The nine Leagues of Women Voters in the state are developing public education programs to share information on the subject LWVK has termed 'Juvenile Reform Update.'....

KDHE: 3,000 new cases, 30 new COVID-related deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases* (see below) in Kansas increased by 2,943 to a total of 461,163, the state health department reported Wednesday afternoon. The state reported 30 additional COVID-19-related deaths for a total of 6,773. As of August 1, 2021, in accordance with an updated...
TOPEKA, KS
Manhattan's Aggieville waste debate overflows

MANHATTAN, Kan. — For several years, the City of Manhattan has undertaken a number of surveys and studies to formulate some modicum of an organized vision for the Aggieville District. In each of those surveys, the condition and utilization of the District’s alleyways has been a top priority for respondents.
MANHATTAN, KS
Kansas health official: COVID cases rising ahead of holiday

TOPEKA (AP) — A Kansas health advisor says the coronavirus pandemic is starting to worsen in Kansas again as families prepare to gather over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that health advisor Marci Nielsen blames less mask use and more indoor gatherings. Nielsen said the state is...
KANSAS STATE
Redistricting committees urged to avoid temptation of drawing convoluted maps

TOPEKA — Atchison County resident John Settich is convinced the boundary of the 2nd congressional district in Kansas is a politically grotesque distortion. Settich, professor of political science at Benedictine College, said that when he worked for Congressman Bill Roy in the 1970s the 2nd District was a reasonable block of contiguous counties in northeast Kansas. Today, the district stretches from Nebraska to Oklahoma and runs along the Missouri line.
KANSAS, OK
Sen. Moran Announces $1.5 Million USDA Investment in Kansas Small and Midsized Meatpackers

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) today announced a $1,594,970 U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) investment in eight Kansas small and midsized meatpackers through the Meat and Poultry Inspection Readiness Grant (MPIRG) program. The MPIRG program was created by Sen. Moran’s legislation, the Requiring Assistance to Meat Processers for Upgrading Plants (RAMP-UP) Act, for small and midsized meatpacking plants to make the necessary investments to become federally inspected. Currently, meatpacking facilities can only make sales across state lines if they are federally inspected.
KANSAS STATE
Veteran officer to lead Topeka Police Department

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man who has spent his entire 27-year law enforcement career with the Topeka Police Department will now lead it. City Manager Brent Trout on Tuesday introduced Bryan Wheeles as the new police chief, effective immediately. He has served as interim chief since January, when Bill Cochran retired. The following month, Cochran took a newly created job as Trout's chief of staff.
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas man pleads guilty to income tax fraud

TOPEKA, Kan. – A Kansas man pleaded guilty to one count of making and subscribing a false return. According to court documents, Randall Brammell, 65, of Berryton owned and operated Brammell Construction Company and Lawn Mowing. He pleaded guilty to submitting a false 2016 income tax return to the Internal Revenue Service after failing to inform his tax preparer about a substantial number of business checks made out to him personally that he cashed instead of depositing into his business bank account. As a result, the gross income of his business that year was underreported by $139,918.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend, KS
