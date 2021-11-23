'Juvenile Reform Update' program to be held in Great Bend

Wichita State University’s Center for Entrepreneurship, in partnership with Great Bend Chamber of Commerce, Great Bend Economic Development, and the NetWork Kansas E-Community Partnership, is pleased to announce the entrepreneurial certificate program “Growing Rural Businesses” will be offered in Great Bend starting February 3, 2022. This 8-week training is custom-made to meet the needs of existing rural business owners who are ready to grow their business as well as look at ways to adapt during the coronavirus pandemic. Weekly sessions will be held each Thursday from 5:30pm to 8:30pm with a light dinner being served.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 19 HOURS AGO