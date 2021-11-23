ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Jill Biden Receives White House Christmas Tree in Festive Red Coat, White Dress & Suede Boots

By Ashley Rushford
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nOewd_0d4N3u2I00

Today, first lady Jill Biden received the White House Christmas Tree in Washington, D.C.

Continuing a long-held holiday tradition and making new memories, she was joined by her youngest grandson, Beau. The duo watched as the 18-foot fraser fir was ascended to the door by a pair of Clydesdale horses.

For the occasion, the first lady wore a cranberry-colored coat with a Snow White turtleneck, beige skirt and black suede pointed-toe boots. Suede boots are a staple during the colder months as the texture easily adds flair to any ensemble.

She let her blond tresses drape to the sides of her face and straightened her bangs to meet right at her eyebrows. To complete her look, Biden accessorized with silver bracelets and a ring.

This is the first event to kick off the Biden White House holiday season, the annual Christmas tree presentation has been ongoing for 56 years and sees the winner of the National Christmas Tree Contest earning the honor of revealing the beauty to the first lady.

Biden’s bright colored and trendy coat comes as no surprise. The educator has had some chic style moments since stepping into the White House. Inauguration Day made it clear that style and sophistication would be in her future. Biden’s latest fashion choices have made us excited to see what else she has in store for the next four years. Her style has mostly consisted of midi-length skirts, dresses, tailored silhouettes, collared coats and textured fabrics.

In January, she kicked off Inauguration weekend with a blue Makarian dress and tweed overcoat. The fabric featured a slight shimmer along with a velvet collar and cuffs. Continuing with the blue theme, the New Jersey native sported a light blue Oscar de la Renta lemon print belted midi-dress. She paired the look with a matching face mask and yellow pumps.

See more of Jill Biden’s style through the years .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Jill Biden Looks Chic in Lilac Dress & Versatile Slouch Boots for Thanksgiving With Coast Guard

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden spent Thanksgiving Day greeting members of the United States Coast Guard at the United States Coast Guard Station Brant Point in Nantucket, Mass. For the occasion, Dr. Biden had on a lilac-purple midi dress, black coat, scarf and versatile slouch boots. The shoes, made up of suede material, included a thick block heel that measured roughly 3 inches in height. On Monday, the first lady and the president attended a Thanksgiving celebration at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, where they served dinner to the attendees. Roughly 250 guests, including service members, families of deployed...
NANTUCKET, MA
Footwear News

Jill Biden Serves Thanksgiving Dinner to Troops in Black Boots & Sleek Navy Dress

Jill Biden celebrated Thanksgiving early with U.S. troops yesterday. The first lady and President Joe Biden attended a Thanksgiving celebration at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, where they served dinner to the attendees. Roughly 250 guests, including service members, families of deployed troops and elected officials were enjoyed the feast. Dr. Biden bundled up in a warm outfit for the occasion. She paired a long navy blue dress with a pinstripe navy blazer on top. She added a scarf, which included various shades of blue, and further accessorized with pearl stud earrings as well as a thick silver bracelet. For her footwear, FLOTUS...
POTUS
Footwear News

Ciara Suits Up in a Sleek All-White Set for Her Visit With Jill Biden at White House

Ciara suited up in a sleek set for her visit to the White House today. The singer joined the first lady, Jill Biden, to promote vaccinations for children from age 5 to 11 this afternoon. The star meant business in a matching monochrome trouser and blazer combination. The jacket, which she paired with wide-leg suit trousers, featured a wide collar and was fully buttoned up. The 36-year-old was accompanied by her three children Future, Win and Sienna all of whom are under 7 years old. Although her footwear was not visible, the musician often wears pointed-toe pumps, platform or strappy sandals from...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Mask farce: Masked Hunter Biden returns to the White House with wife Melissa Cohen and son Beau to help unveil the Christmas tree: Mask-less Jill Biden kisses her unvaccinated 19-month-old grandson

As part of the White House Christmas Tree arrival on Monday, Jill Biden broke off a bit of its branch and walked it over to her grandson Beau Biden, delivering it with a kiss. Hunter Biden was holding his youngest son, his wife Melissa Cohen at his side, at the event, which took place on the North Lawn at the White House.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Entertainment
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
HollywoodLife

Joe & Jill Biden Hold Hands As They Arrive In Nantucket For Thanksgiving After Preparing Meals

Just two days before Thanksgiving, Joe and Jill Biden were photographed holding hands as they departed Air Force One in Nantucket. Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, will be spending Thanksgiving in Nantucket, and they arrived two days before the holiday on Nov. 23. After a busy day in Washington D.C., Joe and Jill boarded Air Force One, and touched down on the island off the coast of Massachusetts at nighttime. They both wore long coats and masks as they departed the plane, holding hands as they walked across the tarmac. The president and first lady were joined by kids Hunter Biden and Ashley Biden, along with hunter’s wife, Melissa, and a bunch of their grandchildren.
SOCIETY
People

Trisha Yearwood Says 'It Was an Honor' to Share Thanksgiving Recipes with Jill Biden

Trisha Yearwood and Dr. Jill Biden are starting on their Thanksgiving prep early this year!. The country star, 57, and the First Lady, 70, teamed up for a TV special celebrating the giving season titled A White House Thanksgiving. In a new photo from the Food Network special posted to Instagram Friday, Yearwood and Biden can be seen smiling over a festive, candle-lit meal.
RECIPES
Footwear News

Jill Biden Pops in Pink Dress and Tall Black Suede Boots at Tribal Nations Summit

Dr. Jill Biden attended a Tribal Nations Summit this morning in tonal fall attire. The first lady listened to speakers, including husband President Joe Biden—before making a speech herself—at the Summit today during Native American Heritage Month. For the event in the White House’s South Court Auditorium in Washington, D.C., Biden wore a berry-colored midi dress. The dark pink number featured short sleeves, as well as a flounced skirt that was cinched with an attached belt. Her look was complete with multicolored gemstone earrings, as well as a gold watch, gold bangle and pearl bracelet. When it came to footwear, Biden layered...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Jill Biden Stuns in Elegant Forest Green Dress & Pumps While Honoring Children of Veterans

Jill Biden was seen attending an event for the children of military veterans at the White House on Wednesday. The first lady opted for a striking forest green coat-style midi dress from American designer Brandon Maxwell for the occasion. The holiday-ready frock features short sleeves and a lapel collar, which she added a pin, and a single gold button closure at the front. Originally retailing for $2,250, the dress is now on sale for $1,250 on Yoox.com. Dr. Biden paired the stylish look with nude pointy-toed suede pumps and accessorized with a gold and pearl broach, layered necklaces and round gold stud earrings. She also added some bracelets, a watch and a navy mask featuring a floral graphic. In a similar spirit, FLOTUS wore a Christmas-y red gown to visit a pediatric vaccination clinic at Franklin Sherman Elementary School in McLean, Va., earlier this week. Shop nude pumps and elevate your style. To Buy: Jimmy Choo Love 85mm Pumps, $675; farfetch.com   To Buy: Sam Edelman Nude Pointed Stiletto Pumps, $147; farfetch.com To Buy: Le Silla Eva Pointed Pumps, $593; farfetch.com For more, check out Jill Biden’s style through the years.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
AFP

In her quiet way, Jill Biden reinvents role of US first lady

Jill Biden promotes Covid vaccines and takes part in political rallies -- but only when her college professor schedule allows. - Vaccination -  The first lady is traveling around the country urging Americans to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and -- ever since vaccines were approved for teenagers and younger kids -- to also immunize their children.
POLITICS
fox29.com

Biden Thanksgiving menu released by White House

President Joe Biden and his family celebrated Thanksgiving with family while enjoying a traditional holiday menu. The Biden's Thanksgiving menu included thyme-Roasted turkey, "Grandma Jacobs' Savory Stuffing," classic turkey gravy, roasted kitchen garden vegetables, sweet potatoes, kale, button mushrooms, and cranberry relish on Thanksgiving Thursday. Deserts included apple pie, pumpkin pie, coconut cream pie, and chocolate chip ice cream.
POLITICS
New York Post

White House Christmas tree lighting will cost $139,000: report

Tis the season for giving – so taxpayers are being asked to shell out $139,000 to cover the costs of President Biden’s first National Christmas Tree lighting. The National Park Service is paying the steep price to an Ohio company that located, transported and transplanted this year’s tree just outside the White House, TMZ reported Saturday, citing federal documents.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suede Boots#White Dress Suede#The White House#D C Continuing#Makarian
The Independent

Biden accused of exaggerating story of Jill Biden’s narrow escape from house fire

President Joe Biden is fond of using anecdotes from his past to explain his actions, but one such rhetorical flourish raised eyebrows last week when he said that his house had once burned down with First Lady Jill Biden inside.On 16 November, Mr Biden was in Woodstock, New Hampshire to discuss how his $1.2trn bipartisan infrastructure legislation would fund repairs to the 82-year-old Pemigewasset River Bridge when he appeared to recall a catastrophic housefire at his Delaware home.The bridge, he said, “saves lives and solves problems” and is relied upon by public services such as the nearby fire station.“Without this...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WFAA

North Carolina's White House Christmas tree arrives

The first lady handed a branch from the official 2021 White House Christmas Tree to Beau Biden, son of Hunter Biden. First lady Jill Biden hands a branch from the official 2021 White House Christmas Tree to Beau Biden, son of Hunter Biden, center, at the White House, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Washington. Standing with Hunter Biden is his wife, Melissa Cohen. This year's tree is an 18.5-foot Fraser fir presented by Rusty and Beau Estes of Peak Farms in Jefferson, N.C. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Melania Trump Goes Elegant in Blue Midi Dress & Pointy Tan Pumps for Thanksgiving Charity Event

Melania Trump kept to her go-to silhouettes for a charity outing on Wednesday. The former first lady posed for photos wearing a sleek blue button-down midi dress that featured long sleeves and was accessorized with a tan belt. For footwear, she had on pointed toe suede pumps in deep tan with sand-colored cap toes. The shoes streamlined her outfit while adding to its classic nature, as similar pairs can be worn with a range of outfits throughout the year. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melania Trump Stylebook (@melaniatrump.style) The Palm Beach, Fla., resident, who permanently relocated from...
POTUS
Hello Magazine

Michelle Obama shares ultra cute photo of family Thanksgiving celebrations

Michelle Obama marked Thanksgiving by sharing an adorable photo of her pet dog Sunny at their family home in Washington. The former First Lady took to Instagram to pen the sweet message: "Happy Thanksgiving from Sunny and our entire family! We hope you all have a wonderful day, giving thanks for everyone you love." The snap showed the pet pooch sitting outside in the garden in front of a white wall decorated with a garland that read 'Happy Thanksgiving' with colourful leaves hanging above. A small chicken bone toy was placed at Sunny's feet so he could feel like part of the family feast!
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

The 23 Best Combat Boots for Women to Wear This Season

PSA: Combat boots are the ultimate cool-girl boots, and the holidays are the perfect excuse to scoop up a new pair. They come in various styles, making them perfect for a range of occasions from office meetings to weekend brunch. Traditional military-style combat boots are great for everyday wear, and may come with zippers, studs and thick platforms for an especially edgy look. (We’re partial to Dr. Martens’ takes.) If more modern, feminine versions are your speed, however, you can find those too — including combat boots with heels, elegant embellishments like pearls or crystals and that even come in lighter colors...
APPAREL
The Independent

AOC offers to send Thanksgiving video to Maga ‘uncles’ proving she’s not a ‘lizard person’

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has offered to send personalised videos to her fans to show their conservative relatives at Thanksgiving that she is not a "lizard person".In an Instagram Story video posted late on Tuesday night, the Democratic congresswoman suggested she could take the edge off "contentious" family gatherings with a humorous video to prove her human credentials.Despite her joking tone and warning that this was "a bad idea", an accompanying poll came out 94 per cent in favour of her actually doing it, with only 6 per cent voting against."Okay so, I had a bad idea," Ms Ocasio-Cortez told followers....
CONGRESS & COURTS
Footwear News

Footwear News

65K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy