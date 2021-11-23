Tyler Thompson sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for Aggravated Murder

NOBLE COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – 28 year old Tyler Thompson has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the killing of 27 year old Leah Brooke Hines in March.

Monday’s sentencing hearing followed the conclusion of his jury trial on November 10th, 2021. Thompson had been found guilty by a jury in Noble County and was convicted on four counts, including aggravated murder, murder and tampering with evidence.

Thompson was also sentenced to a mandatory three-year prison term for a firearm specification that must be served prior to the beginning of his life sentence. The Court also imposed an additional two year sentence for being convicted on a Tampering with Evidence charge, which will run concurrently with the Aggravated Murder conviction.

Thompson has been remanded to the custody of the Noble County Sheriff’s Office until he can be transported to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction to begin serving his sentence.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.