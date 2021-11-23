ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Karlos Balderas scores TKO win in Las Vegas

By Staff report
syvnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been a good year for Karlos Balderas. The Santa Maria native scored his second knockout win of the year as his career resurgence ended 2021 on another high note. Balderas, fighting in Las Vegas for the first time as a pro, scored a fourth-round TKO over Ecuadorian veteran Julio Cortez...

syvnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
boxingnewsandviews.com

What Errol Spence Said After Terence Crawford Stopped Shawn Porter

After a sensational win for Terence Crawford in the welterweight division last weekend — stopping Shawn Porter — attention now turns to what next. As is always the way in boxing. Crawford was in deadly form last weekend and it is now hoped a fight with Errol Spence Jr. can...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Ring Magazine

Terence Crawford scores career-defining TKO 10 win over Shawn Porter

LAS VEGAS – For years, three-division world champion Terence Crawford has been widely viewed as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world but he had yet to have a truly defining fight, especially since moving up to the welterweight division in 2018. Now he has one and he...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Karlos Balderas Continues Comeback With 4th-Round TKO Of Julio Cortez On Crawford-Porter Card

LAS VEGAS – Karlos Balderas continued his comeback Saturday from a devastating defeat that derailed the junior lightweight prospect’s career in December 2019. Balderas basically beat up Julio Cortez for three-plus rounds, until a punishing combination by Balderas prompted referee Raul Caiz Jr. to stop their six-round lightweight bout at 2:13 of the fourth round, with Cortez still on his feet. Balderas blasted Cortez with a right uppercut and an overhand right that knocked Cortez backward and caused Caiz to step between them in the second bout on the Terence Crawford-Shawn Porter undercard at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino’s Michelob ULTRA Arena.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
City
Santa Maria, CA
Local
California Sports
Santa Maria, CA
Sports
worldboxingnews.net

The 28-0, 26 KO welterweight star already compared to Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather was one of the greatest boxers of all time, definitely the best of his generation. Now, there’s a new star on the rise in the welterweight division. Step forward the enigmatic Jaron Ennis. Nicknamed “Boots” due to a gym misunderstanding from a moniker his mom gave him of...
COMBAT SPORTS
HollywoodLife

Floyd Mayweather, 44, & Model GF, 24, Sit Courtside At Lakers Game For Date Night

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is back with his ex girlfriend Gallienne Nabila, and the couple were spotted enjoying a date night in Los Angeles at a Lakers game. Floyd Mayweather proved his rekindled romance with model girlfriend Gallienne Nabila was going strong when the pair sat courtside at the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers game on November 2. The boxer, 44, put his unique fashion sense on display in a black sweater featuring a white graphic print, along with ripped black jeans and black leather boots. His on again/off again girlfriend Gallienne, 24, stunned in a black, scoop-neck long sleeved top along with tight leather pants and strappy gold pumps. She accessorized her fit with gold necklaces and rings, as she styled her raven tresses in loose waves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Travel + Leisure

These Are the Best Buffets in Las Vegas

New York is famous for pizza. Chicago has a history of hot dogs. Texas does barbecue. And Las Vegas? Las Vegas has buffets. In 1941, the El Rancho Vegas offered hungry gamblers a 24-hour chuck wagon-themed Buckaroo Buffet for $1. The 1980s and 1990s ushered in a more glamorous and widespread Las Vegas buffet scene, with massive hot and cold stations featuring everything from sushi to carving stations — and higher prices to match.
LAS VEGAS, NV
New York Post

Logan Paul slaps heckler after Mike Tyson question

Logan Paul got physical with a heckler while clubbing with friends on Wednesday night. The YouTuber and boxer was standing outside celeb hotspot Nightingale in West Hollywood, when a group of fans began questioning him about a potential fight with Mike Tyson. After Paul refused to engage or answer questions,...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawn Porter
Person
Buddy Mcgirt
worldboxingnews.net

Boxing’s most controversial heavyweight closing in on shocking return

Boxing’s most controversial heavyweight fighter will soon be gracing a ring again despite calls for the former contender to get banned for life. Jarrell Miller stood on top of the world in 2019 when about to challenge Anthony Joshua for the unified heavyweight crown. Many believe that on June 1st of that year at Madison Square Garden in New York, the ‘Big Baby’ would have gotten crowned heavyweight champion of the world – if he’d done things the right way.
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

Wins for Falcao Qazaq Style and Dogboe in Las Vegas

Middleweights Esquiva Falcao (29-0, 20 KOs) and Patrice Volny (16-1, 10 KOs) were headed for a distance fight until a brutal headbutt opened a gash above Falcao’s left eye in the sixth round. The fight went to the scorecards, and Falcao prevailed by technical decision (58-56 Volny, 58-56 Falcao and...
COMBAT SPORTS
news3lv.com

Las Vegas native Bryce Harper wins NL MVP award

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas native and Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has been named the 2021 National League's Most Valuable Player. Harper received 17 of 30 first-place votes from the Baseball Writers' Association of America. It's his second time winning NL MVP, the first coming as a member...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tko#Boxing#Combat#Ecuadorian#Espn#Santa Maria High School#Sc
Fox5 KVVU

Lucky player wins $1.39M on card game at Harrah's Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One lucky player hit a Mega Progressive Jackpot on a card game for $1,393,273 at Harrah's Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 14. According to a news release from Caesars Entertainment, guest Quoclong Pham, who is a professional player from Vancouver, WA, was in town on business and vacation. After sitting down to play Face Up Pai Gow, Pham opened his hand and was in disbelief when he saw his cards reveal a Seven Card Straight Flush to clinch the jackpot.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KNSS Radio

Chiefs win big in Las Vegas

KC gets the 41-14 win over the Raiders, local and national news and sports on Steve and Ted in the Morning.  Plus a wrap up of the global climate summit in Scotland from Fox News Simon Owen.
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Coach Speak: On to Las Vegas

The Cincinnati Bengals have now dropped two games in a row, but the coaches and team do not seem to be worried. In this podcast, I talk about last week’s loss to the Cleveland Browns as it relates to the rest of the season, including this week’s matchup vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL
Fox5 KVVU

Visitor from Hawaii wins jackpot over $1M in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman visiting the Ninth Island is having quite a profitable trip after hitting a million-dollar jackpot in downtown Las Vegas. According to a news release, the guest, a resident from Hawaii who asked to remain anonymous,. was playing Wheel of Fortune® Double Diamond on Tuesday...
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
theplaidhorse.com

Alissa Brandt Earns Her Biggest Win in WCE Medal Finals at Las Vegas National

Las Vegas, NV – This year marked Alissa Brandt’s first year competing in the equitation, but she looked every bit a veteran as she navigated three rounds of competition to ultimately take the win in the West Coast Equestrians (WCE) Junior/Amateur Medal Finals at the Las Vegas National CSI4*-W, held at the South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa.
LAS VEGAS, NV
reviewjournal.com

Janibek Alimkhanuly wins by TKO on Crawford-Porter undercard

Boxing fans are going to want to remember the name Janibek Alimkhanuly. The former amateur standout continued his trek toward a world title Saturday night at Michelob Ultra Arena, stopping former champion Hassan N’Dam in the eighth round on the undercard of the Terence Crawford-Shawn Porter WBO welterweight title fight.
LAS VEGAS, NV
theplaidhorse.com

Holloway Unveils a Star in Las Vegas

Hunter Holloway (USA) knew she had a talented mount in the 10-year-old Westphalian mare Pepita Con Spita well before stepping her up to the World Cup level last month in October. But the 23-year-old professional was insistent upon waiting before she allowed her mare to make the next step in her career. In fact, it took six international grand prix victories in 2021 to convince her. The patience paid off, as it took just three World Cup starts for the pair to top the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup™ Las Vegas (USA) at the South Point Arena, just minutes from the iconic Las Vegas Strip.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy