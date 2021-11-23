ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Raleigh unrest led to 160 arrests. Most will see charges dropped

WRAL News
WRAL News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10...

www.wral.com

Comments / 30

Justgettinby
4d ago

No wonder people riot, burn. destroy. No wonder they commit murder. No penalty, no jail, no death penalty. The state may not care but essentially the protestors are destroying property that taxpayers paid for.

Reply(7)
25
Bobby Corbett
4d ago

why are they going to miss these cases. If you broke the law you ought to go ahead and have to pay for the crime you did. this makes no sense to me at all I guess we all need to bear arms

Reply
15
MCic
4d ago

Keep voting for a lawless Democrat. What's Governor Cooper's response? Send in the NG. There's no excuse for not making every person arrested accountable for paying for the damages.

Reply
12
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Three men injured in Durham shooting

Durham, N.C. — Three men were injured in a shooting in Durham on Friday night. Durham police officers responded to a shooting at the 4000 block of Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard, which is near McDonald's and Carolina Ale House. One person who was hit by a ricochet bullet was injured and...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Police chief: 3 shot in fight at North Carolina mall

DURHAM, N.C. — Three people were shot and wounded Friday during an apparent fight between two groups at a North Carolina mall crowded with shoppers on the day after Thanksgiving, the police chief said. Authorities said in the late afternoon that one person was detained and there was no further...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

North Carolina man charged after neighbor shot, killed

STANLEY, N.C. — A North Carolina man is jailed without bond after his neighbor was found shot to death, police said. Gaston County Police said in a news release that its officers responded at around 1:30 p.m. Thursday to a report of a shooting. When officers reached the scene, they found Kathy Smith, 56, had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
WRAL News

Deputies respond to Willow Spring neighborhood

Willow Springs, N.C. — A large law enforcement presence was seen in a Johnston County community on Friday night. The presence was in the Willow Spring community on Tranquil Lane, off White Memorial Church Road. Johnston County deputies, detectives and a Clayton Police K-9 unit were on the scene around 9 p.m.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Police: Driver stole lumber, led high-speed chase

WILSON'S MILLS, N.C. — A driver stole a trailer loaded with lumber from a North Carolina construction site and led law enforcement officers on a high-speed pursuit on Thanksgiving Day, authorities said. A Wilson's Mills police officer stopped a pickup truck leaving a building site with a load of lumber...
WILSON, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Haggerty
WRAL News

23-year-old Lumberton man charged in triple homicide

Lumberton, N.C. — Three people were killed in Lumberton on Friday night, officials said. When police arrived to the scene of a shooting on the 100 block of Randy Street they found Ryan F. Locklear, 24, from Pembroke, and Treyvon Mitchell, 20, from Lumberton, dead. While at the scene, detectives...
LUMBERTON, NC
WRAL News

Police: Man charged in killing of college football player

HICKORY, N.C. — Police in North Carolina say the suspect in the killing of a Lenoir-Rhyne University football player has ended in an arrest. The Charlotte Observer reported Thursday that police in Hickory said that suspect Quavius Shamond Izard was found “hiding on a property in Collettsville" by the owner.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

Two injured in Sampson County fire

Roseboro, N.C. — Two people were injured in a house fire in Sampson County on Thanksgiving. Sampson County fire officials said the fire started at a home in Roseboro just after 11 a.m. When firefighters arrived, flames were seen coming from the house, according to officials. One person injured in...
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Raleigh shoppers waited hours in cold, dark rain for Black Friday deals

Raleigh, N.C. — With the coronavirus pandemic and more turning to online shopping, Black Friday has changed for many shoppers and retailers. Many Triangle shopping centers and parking lots were empty on Thanksgiving night, but early Friday morning, lines were spotted at stores like Best Buy, where shoppers were waiting for hot ticket items like the PlayStation 5.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
44K+
Followers
44K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy