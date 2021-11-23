Winter-Themed Churro Desserts

It’s been four days since we revealed the winners in the Best in DFW reader’s choice awards and hundreds of businesses have reason to celebrate. You do, too, because now you have a comprehensive list of people and businesses your neighbors have selected as the top picks in their categories. But as the holidays quickly approach and we put on our comfy sweaters, we turn our attention to the best sweet treats around town with winners in three different Eat & Drink categories, including Best Bakery, Best Dessert and Best Vegan/Vegetarian (because not all fabulous desserts require butter, eggs and cream). Below, learn more about seven sinfully delicious spots to get decadent creations for your holiday dinners or festive parties and open houses. (Pro tip: Walk around while you read this list so you can burn a few extra calories in anticipation.)

DALLAS, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO