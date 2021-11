A Sedgwick County judge has sentenced a Wichita woman to 50 years to life in prison for the 2019 murder of her former stepfather. 26-year-old Micaela Spencer was convicted of first degree murder in September. She was also sentenced to almost four years for two theft charges and six months for the sale of sexual relations. She will have to serve 50 years before she is eligible for parole.

