It’s important for every Real Madrid fan to know how crucial Ferland Mendy is to this team. The things that he brings to the table are too good to ignore. Heck, I can even say that there is no full-back in football right now who is as defensively sound as Ferland Mendy. It has been like that ever since he joined Real Madrid, and the impact he’s had on the team cannot be ignored.

SOCCER ・ 9 DAYS AGO