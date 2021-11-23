ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton, CO

Clifton Christian Church’s Thanksgiving giveaway feeds 542 households

By Cora Dickey
KREX
KREX
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NVoof_0d4N1icO00

CLIFTON, Colo. (KREX) — The countdown to Thanksgiving continues and giving back is definitely on the menu. Clifton Christian Church gives away six hundred food boxes.

With Thanksgiving just days away, several students like Penny Underwood selflessly kicked off their Thanksgiving break by volunteering to make sure others enjoy the holiday too.

“I’ve been helping out for like three years or more. I think my favorite part about it is definitely seeing faces and the reaction when they get what they need because it’s so much fun just helping,” Clifton Christian Church Volunteer Pennie Underwood describes, “It makes you feel good, helping out, doing what Jesus would do, showing Jesus’ love.”

Each box includes fixings for classic dishes along with snacks for the whole week. The church may feed people in need what they want for a happy holiday but organizers say it’s generosity that feeds the project itself.

“In just one weekend, 100 of Clifton Christian Church’s volunteers organized donations of all kinds and turned them into a full meal,” Cora Dickey reports, “Those ingredients add up to a full cart so 600 more tables can have a happy Thanksgiving.”

A hot meal on Thanksgiving is something to be grateful for. The 20 boxes Pathways Village requested will be a blessing beyond words.

“A lot of our residents have get-togethers so one box may feed two families,” Pathways Village’s Tracey Black shares, “We have three new families this year so this was the only way they would have a Thanksgiving.”

For Clifton Christian Church, this is tradition. They’ve been handing out Thanksgiving boxes for 12 years — serving 542 households just this year.

Clifton Christian Church also thanks Alpine Bank for a $4000 donation toward this year’s holiday food boxes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KREX

Turkey Trot returns for Thanksgiving 2021

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Families, friends, and foodies alike show up and show out for the Turkey Trot. After not having a run last year, people were excited to run now and gobble later. Kids kicked off the event with a run to get their energy out. “I love the competition here, there’s a […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Local shops invite you to Small Business Saturdays

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The weekend after Thanksgiving is peak shopping time, not just for customers but for every business selling a potential gift. Loki Outerwear has grown its business over 25 years but, since moving downtown, Small Business Saturday is always a big deal. With cold weather, the timing is great and Loki […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

$58 adoptions available only on Black Friday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Adoption fees at Roice Hurst Humane Society usually cost 225 dollars. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m, the 58 dollar price on Black Friday honors every year the humane society has been promoting connections between pets and people. The discount fee still includes the microchips, vaccines, spay and neuters that […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Society
City
Clifton, CO
KREX

Black Friday at Mesa Mall to start at 7 a.m.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Black Friday at Mesa Mall means it’s go time for all stores. The two days after Thanksgiving are the mall’s biggest and most crowded days. Mesa Mall just wants to see a lot of shoppers, creating something for everyone this Christmas shopping season. “For us, our biggest goal and hope […]
MESA, CO
KREX

KREX

786
Followers
939
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy