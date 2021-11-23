Clifton Christian Church’s Thanksgiving giveaway feeds 542 households

CLIFTON, Colo. (KREX) — The countdown to Thanksgiving continues and giving back is definitely on the menu. Clifton Christian Church gives away six hundred food boxes.

With Thanksgiving just days away, several students like Penny Underwood selflessly kicked off their Thanksgiving break by volunteering to make sure others enjoy the holiday too.

“I’ve been helping out for like three years or more. I think my favorite part about it is definitely seeing faces and the reaction when they get what they need because it’s so much fun just helping,” Clifton Christian Church Volunteer Pennie Underwood describes, “It makes you feel good, helping out, doing what Jesus would do, showing Jesus’ love.”

Each box includes fixings for classic dishes along with snacks for the whole week. The church may feed people in need what they want for a happy holiday but organizers say it’s generosity that feeds the project itself.

“In just one weekend, 100 of Clifton Christian Church’s volunteers organized donations of all kinds and turned them into a full meal,” Cora Dickey reports, “Those ingredients add up to a full cart so 600 more tables can have a happy Thanksgiving.”

A hot meal on Thanksgiving is something to be grateful for. The 20 boxes Pathways Village requested will be a blessing beyond words.

“A lot of our residents have get-togethers so one box may feed two families,” Pathways Village’s Tracey Black shares, “We have three new families this year so this was the only way they would have a Thanksgiving.”

For Clifton Christian Church, this is tradition. They’ve been handing out Thanksgiving boxes for 12 years — serving 542 households just this year.

Clifton Christian Church also thanks Alpine Bank for a $4000 donation toward this year’s holiday food boxes.

