Is travel safe during the pandemic this holiday season?

By Dee-Ann Durbin, AP Business Writer
Durango Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs travel safe during the pandemic this holiday season?. It depends. It can be safe if you’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but officials say people who haven’t gotten the shots should delay travel. Regardless of vaccination status, all travelers should keep taking precautions, such as avoiding indoor, unmasked crowds,...

www.durangoherald.com

Related
Durango Herald

COVID-19 outbreak detected at south City Market

Another outbreak of COVID-19 has been identified in La Plata County, this one at south City Market in Durango’s Town Plaza, according to the Colorado Department of Health and Environment. The City Market outbreak makes for the 10th active outbreak being monitored by San Juan Basin Public Health. Contact-tracing efforts...
DURANGO, CO
bcm.edu

Celebrating Thanksgiving safely during the pandemic

With vaccines and COVID tests more widely accessible, this Thanksgiving feels much safer than last year. However, because there are still individuals who are immunocompromised or not fully vaccinated, it is important to take some precautions before attending a gathering. An expert at Baylor College of Medicine offers some safety tips to keep in mind when gathering with loved ones this year.
FESTIVAL
KAKE TV

Tips to stay safe during Thanksgiving travel

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- Travel experts and state agencies are warning Kansans that there could be a larger number of drivers on the roads over the Thanksgiving weekend. AAA Kansas reports that more than 500,000 Kansans plan to travel over the next few days, and that doesn’t include the number of travelers passing through the state. AAA said that number is up 12% from 2020’s travel numbers.
WICHITA, KS
CBS Philly

Philadelphians Cautious As COVID Omicron Variant Prompts US Travel Restrictions

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Starting Monday, the United States will impose new travel restrictions as more countries confirm cases of the new Omicron COVID variant. Philadelphians are hoping the variant doesn’t derail their holiday. It’s officially the holiday season, and yearly traditions are back in full swing. “It’s amazing that this year, we can be out,” Sarah Germanovich of Philadelphia told CBS3. But with new outings come new concerns as some Philadelphians worry about the threat of the new COVID-19 Omicron variant. “I have heard about the new variant, and I am concerned about it,” Germanovich said. In just a few hours, the US will ban...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Holiday Season#Hotels
UPI News

Pandemic air travel record broken after Thanksgiving

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Pandemic air travel in the United States hit a new high on Sunday with nearly 2.5 million passengers traveling for the holiday weekend. The Transportation Security Agency screened 2.45 million people nationwide on Sunday, topping a previous record set the day before Thanksgiving. Approximately 20.9 million...
TRAVEL
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

This Is the "Bad News" About COVID Right Now, Virus Expert Warns

The coronavirus has been circulating in the U.S. for close to two years now. During this unprecedented time, the country has experienced several waves of high surges and declines. COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths reached new heights over the summer due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing rate of vaccinations. But over the past few months, things have quickly moved in the right direction. In early October, daily cases dropped below 100,000 for the first time since early August, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. While these numbers have continued to fall, however, virus experts are now warning us not to let our guard down, because there is still bad news about the COVID pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
news9.com

Doctors Advise What To Expect When Getting COVID-19 Booster Shot

The CDC has given the green light for COVID-19 booster shots for everyone over age 18, prompting questions from patients about what to expect with a third dose of the vaccine. Health officials, like Dr. Melanie Swift at the Mayo Clinic, say COVID-19 vaccines are doing a good job preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death, even against the Delta variant, but waning immunity is a concern. “Boosting gives you that bigger immune response from your original vaccine, and it also helps you fight Delta better.”
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.
HEALTH
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci's Signs You Already Had Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases are going down in the U.S. but for some people, COVID may never go away. They've been maimed by it, changed, hurt, possibly forever. These "long haulers"—anywhere from 10 to 30% of those who caught even a mild case COVID—have "what we refer to as post COVID-19 conditions," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Wednesday. "Now that can be divided into two general categories, one that are readily explainable by organ system damage. For example, if you have acute respiratory distress syndrome with a considerable amount of damage, the lung tissue, you can expect that it is likely that your pulmonary functions would have a residual negative impact on them. However, there's another syndrome, a constellation of signs and symptoms, which are not completely explainable by readily apparent pathogenic processes. This has been referred to as 'Long COVID.'" How do you know if you have Long COVID? Read on for 22 key symptoms Dr. Fauci mentioned—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS

