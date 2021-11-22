ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Reasons For The Global Computer Chip Shortage

By Harrison Kral
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Many of you probably know there’s a worldwide shortage of semiconductor computer chips. This massively impacts hundreds of industries that rely on these chips in their products, from large appliances to automobile manufacturing. A recent report from JPMorgan indicated the chip shortage isn’t expected to end soon, with experts...

www.familyhandyman.com

dallassun.com

Why global supply crisis is here to stay

The global supply chain is broken. Experts point out to a perfect storm of issues that have combined to break a system that used to run relatively smoothly. The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted trade around the world, causing product shortages and pushing up prices. The ongoing disruptions are hitting global growth.
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Ford And GM Have A Plan To Conquer Chip Shortage

Ford and General Motors have announced new strategies to battle the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage currently crippling the automotive industry. Ford signed a non-binding agreement with GlobalFoundries, a leader in the semiconductor manufacturing sector. GlobalFoundries made the news earlier this year after announcing that it would double its output by spending $6 billion on expansion.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Chip makers have a new best friend: government handouts

This is the web version of Data Sheet, a daily newsletter on the business of tech. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. As electronics giant Samsung pondered where to build a state-of-the-art, $17 billion chip manufacturing plant, it seemed that Austin, Tex., had the inside edge.
ECONOMY
readwrite.com

MachineFi: the Future of Smart Devices, IoT and Blockchain

DeFi, GameFi, and many other Fi’s are available, and MachineFi is the elephant-linchpin in the room. What if your profit center and economic driver could be machines?. I see a paradigm shift in the crypto and blockchain space. But take a minute to watch the goals of DeFi come about. Watch how the crypto-enabled apps try to disrupt traditional financial services with software. DeFi emphasizes decentralization and the possibility of a trillion-dollar machine-based economy based around smart and connected IoT devices.
ELECTRONICS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Converged Hardware and Smart Mobility Solutions to Power the Next Generation of Urban Mobility Solutions

Data generated from connected solutions will help solution providers build novel offerings and business models, finds Frost & Sullivan. SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Nov. 22, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis finds that consumer preferences toward various modes of mobility are likely to witness dynamic shifts due to sudden environmental changes and dynamic needs. Hence, the flexibility to offer multiple mobility options through a single provider is crucial. Additionally, the need to improve commuting efficiency and effective orchestration of fleets will necessitate the deployment of high-impact technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI)-driven platforms, vehicle-to-everything (V2X) capabilities, blockchain, 5G, and edge computing. Technology is driving the evolution of the mobility ecosystem and services, enabling on-demand services and integrated solutions. Digital urban mobility management solutions will be key to cities becoming more proactive, smart and livable.
TECHNOLOGY
magnoliastatelive.com

Industries with the most new small businesses

To say that the U.S. economy was affected by the ongoing pandemic would be an understatement. In the early months, shutdowns caused tremendous damage for businesses of all sizes. In turn, employees were laid off, furloughed, or sent home to work remotely, forever changing the landscape of how Americans work.
SMALL BUSINESS
stjohnsource.com

Tech Firm Requesting Benefits Not Affected by Chip Shortage

The head of the St. Thomas company that sends circuit boards with the tag “Made in the USVI” on them worldwide says the shortage of computer chips has not affected the company. President of United Electronic Industries Services, Shaun Miller, testified at an Economic Development Authority Board of Directors public...
BUSINESS
newsy.com

50th Anniversary Of The Computer Microprocessor Chip

This week marks the 50th anniversary of Intel's 4004 — the first computer microprocessor. At its simplest, a computer only sees two things — zeros and ones — but you don't need electronics for that. Charles Babbage designed his analytical engine in the 1840s and though he couldn't get it built before his death around 150 years ago, curious engineers decided to try in 2008 and it worked.
COMPUTERS
Times Daily

With supply short, Ford dips toe into computer chip business

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is in talks with a computer chip maker to shore up its semiconductor supplies and avoid a repeat of this year's auto factory shutdowns caused by semiconductor shortages. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
DETROIT, AL
Seattle Times

Visions of a U.S. computer chip boom have cities hustling

TAYLOR, Texas — The shortage of computer chips has zapped energy from the global economy, punishing industries as varied as automakers and medical device manufacturers and contributing to fears about high inflation. But many states and cities in America are starting to see a silver lining: the possibility that efforts...
TAYLOR, TX
ZDNet

Singapore delays satellite road toll system due to global chip shortage

Singapore has again pushed back the deployment of its next-generation electronic road pricing (ERP) system, this time, due to the global chip shortage. The satellite-based network is now expected to be rolled out in the second half of 2023, instead of end-2021. It was originally slated to be implemented from...
TRAFFIC
cbtnews.com

Ford and GlobalFoundries partnership aims to cut into chip shortage

On Thursday, Nov 18, Ford Motor Company and GlobalFoundries announced an initiative to boost the supply of much-needed semiconductor microchips for US manufacturing. The two companies will collaborate “to advance semiconductor manufacturing and technology development” at home in the U.S. with the goal of boosting quantities in the supply chain and taking back control. According […]
BUSINESS
mobileworldlive.com

US investors fund Chinese chip startups

A study of US venture capital investments found an increase in funds flowing to Chinese chip companies, as Chinese government support reduces the risk profile of such investments. Data compiled by Rhodium Group for The Wall Street Journal showed a doubling in the number of US investments in China’s semiconductor...
FOREIGN POLICY
stockxpo.com

Chip Stocks Soar as Shortage Persists

The global chip shortage has been bad news for people trying to buy cars and companies looking to manufacture appliances. But it has been great news lately for investors in semiconductor stocks, some of which have been performing at the top of the S&P 500 over the past month. Shares...
STOCKS
Daily Mail

Teslas are being shipped out without USB ports because of a global chip shortage as customers blast Elon Musk's company after paying up to $62,000 for new car - and not being able to charge their phones

Tesla has shipped some of its new Model 3 and Model Y vehicles without USB ports because of the global chip shortage, the electric car manufacturer has told new buyers, as customers who couldn't charge their devices blasted Elon Musk's company. Since November 11, the number of complaints on the...
BUSINESS
