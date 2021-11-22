3 Reasons For The Global Computer Chip Shortage

Data generated from connected solutions will help solution providers build novel offerings and business models, finds Frost & Sullivan. SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Nov. 22, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis finds that consumer preferences toward various modes of mobility are likely to witness dynamic shifts due to sudden environmental changes and dynamic needs. Hence, the flexibility to offer multiple mobility options through a single provider is crucial. Additionally, the need to improve commuting efficiency and effective orchestration of fleets will necessitate the deployment of high-impact technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI)-driven platforms, vehicle-to-everything (V2X) capabilities, blockchain, 5G, and edge computing. Technology is driving the evolution of the mobility ecosystem and services, enabling on-demand services and integrated solutions. Digital urban mobility management solutions will be key to cities becoming more proactive, smart and livable.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO