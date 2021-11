Riot Games on Thursday revealed the promotion of gaming executive John Needham to president of its esports division. Needham, who served for the last two years as global head of esports and held a managing director position prior to that, will report to CEO Nicolo Laurent. He will be responsible for overseeing League of Legends esports as well as the Valorant champions tour and other game titles. “As we head into 2022, we’re placing our biggest bets yet on esports to deliver the most connected, immersive experiences for the millions of players worldwide who love our games,” said Laurent in a statement....

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO