U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Ga., will have to face one of her colleagues in the Democratic Party’s primary next year if she wants to keep her seat in Congress. U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga., announced on Monday that she will run for the newly redrawn 7th congressional District — putting her at odds with Bourdeaux, who is also moving ahead with running for re-election to the seat. McBath currently represents the neighboring 6th Congressional District, but that district was redrawn to be heavily Republican, making McBath’s chances of getting re-elected to that seat unlikely.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO