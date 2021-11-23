Dime’s Holiday 2021 Collection Is for the Cozy Connoisseur

PSA: Combat boots are the ultimate cool-girl boots, and the holidays are the perfect excuse to scoop up a new pair.
They come in various styles, making them perfect for a range of occasions from office meetings to weekend brunch. Traditional military-style combat boots are great for everyday wear, and may come with zippers, studs and thick platforms for an especially edgy look. (We’re partial to Dr. Martens’ takes.) If more modern, feminine versions are your speed, however, you can find those too — including combat boots with heels, elegant embellishments like pearls or crystals and that even come in lighter colors...
Comments / 0