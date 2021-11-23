ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolverine Confidential podcast: Post-Maryland wrap up + hoops, hockey stumble

By Aaron McMann
 4 days ago
Michigan football handled business over the weekend, setting the stage for a top-10 showdown with Ohio State this Saturday. But was it enough? On this...

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

