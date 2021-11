On November 10, 2021, Fifth Third Bank opened their brand new office of Bayshore Gardens at 5942 14th Street West in Bradenton. The office is the new modern and sleek look Fifth Third banking is bringing to all the new locations in Sarasota and Bradenton. Many local business, clients, organizations and employees came out for the festive ribbon cutting ceremony. The Bayshore High School band provided great music and had the crowd dancing to the beat. Bayshore Nutrition offered healthy drink options, Skyway Classics showed some beautiful collector cars, cookies were offered by BiteMe Cookies and lunch was catered by Chick-Fil-A.

