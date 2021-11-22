ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

The Third Inductee For The Indie Wrestling Hall Of Fame Announced

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGame Changer Wrestling (GCW) took to Twitter today, announcing the third inductee for the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame. The company announced that Ruckus will be joining Jerry Lynn and Homicide as part...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

The Undertaker Defends Wife Michelle McCool

The Undertaker has defended Michelle McCool over how she fought for the women in WWE, noting that she’s probably one of the most under-recognized WWE Superstars for what she did to get the female Superstars where they are today. Taker recently spoke with Joey Hayden of The Dallas Morning News...
NFL
stillrealtous.com

Roman Reigns Leaving WWE?

For years now WWE has been pushing Roman Reigns as the next face of the company, and it seems that the effort is paying off as Reigns as received a lot of praise for his character work since he turned heel. This week Roman Reigns appeared on Friday Night SmackDown,...
WWE
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 43 preview, ‘Vieira vs Tate’ predictions

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate will battle hot-and-cold division bruiser Ketlen Vieira for the right to stay alive in the 135-pound title chase, courtesy of the UFC Vegas 43 main event on Sat. night (Nov. 20, 2021) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. And like every UFC fight card — both good and bad — we’re here to help decide who wins and who loses tomorrow night in “Sin City.”
UFC
firstsportz.com

Revealed: The real reason why WWE is releasing all its Superstars

WWE Superstars seemingly have no job security anymore. You could be new on the roster, introduced to the WWE Universe just a couple of weeks ago and still be released. The situation isn’t much different for those who were well-established either. Several WWE Superstars who are quite well-established like Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt and Malakai Black were also released when they were thriving.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonjay Dutt
Person
Jerry Lynn
Person
Jerry Hall
gratefulweb.com

ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME LEGENDS JOURNEY ANNOUNCE FREEDOM TOUR 2022

One of the most legendary rock bands of all time, JOURNEY, announces their Freedom Tour 2022, featuring very special guests BILLY IDOL and TOTO. The diamond-selling Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will take the stage in 40 cities across North America with their catalog of global chart-topping hits, including "Don't Stop Believin”, "Any Way You Want It", "Faithfully", "Lights" and more. The tour comes after the band previously announced a brand new six-show Las Vegas residency, running from December 1 to December 11 at the Theater at Virgin Hotels.
MUSIC
wrestlinginc.com

Former Wyatt Family Members Reunite (Photo)

Former Wyatt Family members Braun Strowman (aka “The Titan” Adam Scherr) and Erick Rowan (aka Erick Redbeard) reunited this weekend. The two were at WrestleCade (a convention/wrestling event) in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. “Family!!!” Scherr wrote on Twitter. Along with Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper (aka Brodie Lee), the duo formed...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Bayley Posts Photo Of Herself Walking With Crutches

Bayley took to Twitter on Friday to share a photo of her walking with crutches, as seen below:. Back on July 15th, Bayley underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL with the expectation that she would be on the shelf for around 9 months. The former SmackDown Women’s star suffered...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Silas Young Shares Thoughts On ROH Hiatus, Not Cutting Talent During Pandemic

Silas Young recently spoke with the folks from Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the former ROH TV Champion spoke about the company going on hiatus soon, how they did not cut any talent during the pandemic and more. Featured below are some...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Changer Wrestling#Ruckus#Combat#Gcw#Homicide
ewrestlingnews.com

Sami Zayn Isn’t Happy That The Brock Lesnar Announcement Took Away From His Win

As seen during last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Sami Zayn won a battle royal to earn a shot at the Universal Championship. Following Zayn’s win, Kayla Braxton announced that Brock Lesnar’s suspension has been lifted and he’ll be returning next week. On this week’s edition of “Talking Smack”, Sami...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Rocky Romero Reveals His Match Against Bryan Danielson Happened On Short Notice

During a recent appearance on the “Battleground” podcast, Rocky Romero commented on his match with Bryan Danielson being put together on short notice, and more. He said,. “It was really cool because, I mean, it kind of happened short notice, too. I think I got the call on a Friday and then I showed up on Dynamite on that Wednesday. Tony called me and he was like, ‘Hey, I was talking to Danielson and I was thinking, ‘Man, it’d be cool if we had some forbidden door action this next week on Dynamite.’ Danielson’s been getting ready for the PPV, it might be an opportunity to do something with Danielson.’ So I was thinking, ‘Of course, who are they going to be interested in? Maybe like Juice or Finlay or somebody.’ Then he goes, ‘So we were thinking maybe Danielson vs. Rocky Romero.’ It took me a second because I was like, ‘Oh, me? Oh, you want me.’ I’m like, ‘Well that makes sense because obviously Danielson and I have so much history going back to the original LA Dojo, training together, and making our debut in New Japan in October of 2002. Just two young kids.’ So, why not? Yeah, that’s kind of cool, that’s a really cool thing. I was just really happy with how it turned out and I thought the match was really, really cool and first time being on Dynamite and TNT was awesome and to do it against someone that I have that kind of history with, and obviously, he’s a huge freaking superstar now, so getting to go toe-to-toe with him and showing what I got was amazing.“
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Booker T Reacts To Sasha Banks’ Recent Comments About Ronda Rousey

During the latest edition of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T commented on Sasha Banks’ recent comments about being “pissed off” when Ronda Rousey joined WWE, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On a backstage interaction he had with...
WWE
cortlandstandard.net

Country careers lead to Hall of Fame

Ed Kowalski of Virgil started playing trumpet as a youngster in his home, where his family operated a restaurant and bar. “Patrons in the bar area most likely heard my beautiful harmonic monotones (well, I thought they were beautiful) and it probably curdled their beer,” Kowalski said. “My Dad was very good about telling me: ‘Eddie, it sounds great to me, but son, we’re losing customers. Let’s try another instrument.’”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
waupacanow.com

Potratz joins wrestling hall of fame

Tim Potratz has a new home. No, the longtime wrestling coach at Weyauwega-Fremont High School isn’t going anywhere. He is, however, among the latest additions to the Wisconsin Wrestling Coaches Association’s George Martin Wrestling Hall of Fame. He joined Stratford High School coach Joe Schwabe, former Slinger High School coach...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Special Look At Lists Of Top Ten All-Time WWE & Overall Wrestling PPV Matches

2. Kane – 176. In terms of all-time most PPV matches in wrestling in general, AJ Styles holds the top spot with 289 PPV bouts. This includes matches in WWE, IMPACT Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling. It’s worth noting, however, that in the early years of IMPACT Wrestling, the...
WWE
cvilleathletics.com

CHS ANNOUNCES INAUGURAL ATHLETIC HALL OF FAME

Campbellsville High School is pleased to announce the first class of inductees for the 2021 CHS Athletic Hall of Fame. CHS is inducting 15 former athletes, 3 coaches, 1 contributor and 1 team in to the Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies will take place on Saturday, December 18, 2021. The first event will be Saturday afternoon when the CHS Boys Basketball Team will host Bethlehem High School in a JV-Varsity match-up. The JV game will begin at 1:00 and during the game CHS will host a meet and greet time with the inductees in the high school cafeteria. We encourage Eagle fans, families and friends to purchase a ticket to the game and to stop by and see the inductees during the JV game. Gates will open at 12:30pm. Between the JV and Varsity games, the induction class will be recognized in the high school gym. Later on Saturday, the Banquet and Induction Ceremony will take place at Swans Landing with the meal beginning at 6:00 followed by the induction ceremony. If there are any remaining tickets for the banquet for the general public they will go on sale Wednesday, December 15th at 8:00 am est Tickets are $30.00 per person and can be purchased online at www.cvilleathletics.com/tickets.
CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY
mountainstatesman.com

Local Sensei among first inductees of Martial Arts Hall of Fame

TAYLOR COUNTY—Martial arts is more than just a sport, it is a way of life, and students who take on the skillset devote hours, weeks, months and years of their time to perfect and grow in their craft. Recently, that hard work paid off for a local martial artist. Sensei...
GRAFTON, WV
ewrestlingnews.com

Slick Set To Make His Return To Pro Wrestling, AEW Rampage Highlights

“The Doctor of Style” Slick will be returning to pro wrestling at an ISPW event next month. Independent Superstars of Professional Wrestling sent out the following press release regarding Slick’s return:. “THE DOCTOR OF STYLE” SLICK RETURNING TO PRO WRESTLING FOR ISPW IN BUTLER, NJ DECEMBER 10TH HEADLINED BY BULL...
WWE
NFL

Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announces 2022 class

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame on Thursday announced its Class of 2022 inductees: Malcom Floyd, Mike Iupati and Tom Kaulukukui. "On behalf of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame, we congratulate the Class of 2022," PFHOF chairman, co-founder and inductee Jesse Sapolu said. "Their accomplishments on and off the field showcase the best of our Polynesian community."
NFL
ewrestlingnews.com

GCW Set To Host The First Annual Indie Wrestling Hall Of Fame Ceremony

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) took to Twitter on Friday and announced that the company will be holding the first-ever Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame Ceremony in 2022. According to the announcement, which you can see below, the first annual event will take place on January 22nd in New York City at the Cutting Room. The show will be streaming live on FITE.tv.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy