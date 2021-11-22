'I Am a Happy Coach' - Thomas Tuchel Expresses Delight With Chelsea Role

Thomas Tuchel has declared that he is a happy coach and happy person being Chelsea manager ahead of the Blues' clash with Juventus in the Champions League.

Chelsea need one point from their last two matches in Group H to qualify for the next round as they look to retain their Champions League title.

Speaking to the press ahead of the clash on Tuesday night, Tuchel revealed his emotions ahead of the clash.

He said: "Listen, I am in the best place possible at this moment. I am a happy coach. I am a happy person. In the moment, it’s perfect. That’s what I try to transmit and maybe what everybody feels."

"I am in the right place and the right spot."

Tuchel lifted the Blues into the top four in his first season before lifting the Champions League trophy with a 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the final.

The manager continued to explain how he wishes to impliment a style of football that will make those above him, including Roman Abramovich, happy.

He said:"We put a show on a daily basis. By show, I mean hard work to make him happy. To entertain him and all our supporters in the stadium tomorrow."

