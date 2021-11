BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday claimed left-handed pitcher Cionel Pérez from the Cincinnati Reds. For now, the team’s 40-man roster is full, but the club can remove players and pass them through waivers to free up spots. And such moves should be expected, as there are currently zero catchers on the roster. A native of Cuba, Pérez appeared in 25 games for the Reds last season and had a 6.38 ERA and 1.708 WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched). In 45 major league games across four seasons, Pérez has a 6.04 ERA and 1.579 WHIP. He spent his first...

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO