Finding the 'Best' Cheesesteak in Philly Is Impossible (But We Still Did It)

​​In 1948, a New York tax-attorney-turned-cocktail-whiz published The Fine Art of Mixing Drinks, which remains an indispensable bartending guide to this day. Its author, David A. Embury, held that six cocktails reign above all others, and perched atop his list is the Old Fashioned, a marvel of simplicity and elegance that has endured almost as long as these United States. For the better part of the 19th and 20th centuries, the Old Fashioned was perhaps the most fashionable drink being imbibed. By the 1990s, however, it had all but disappeared, as the masses fell under the siren spell of frothy, fruity cocktails like the Cosmopolitan. Fortunately, by the early 2000s, the Old Fashioned had been restored to its rightful place at the top of the list.

