Treat Yourself to Bacon-Scented Wrapping Paper This Year

Wrapping Christmas presents this holiday season is about to be made way easier for you. We all know who the designated "gift wrapper" is in the family. They're either really good at it or you're just really bad at it, so you pass it off to them. But what happens when you are trying to wrap a Christmas present for that person? You certainly can't have them wrap their own gift. So, you have to make your best attempt at wrapping gifts, no matter how much you might not like doing it. According to a new survey, you're not alone.

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 DAYS AGO