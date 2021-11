If you’ve watched TikTok videos, you might have noticed how some of them are narrated by a robotic-sounding voice. It is kind of charming in its own way, and it looks like Instagram will be borrowing that feature with their own text-to-speech tool that will allow Reels creators to create videos and have a robotic voice to narrate their videos.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO