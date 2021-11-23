ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as roster deals with Survivor Series fallout, Vince McMahon's stolen egg

By Brent Brookhouse
CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday night, WWE held Survivor Series and the pay-per-view event was a banner one for the Raw brand. The Raw roster will bask in the glory of their dominant performance on Monday night when Raw returns to Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Raw won every main card match at...

www.cbssports.com

Wrestling World

Roman Reigns' next opponent could be...

Since his return to WWE at SummerSlam 2020 Roman Reigns has totally changed his character by becoming the Tribal Chief as well as the main character of the Main Roster and the whole of WWE. Vince McMahon's company has bet firmly on Roman Reigns as the face of WWE, he has been like this in the past and it seems to be so for a long time to come.
WWE
Paste Magazine

Predicting the Next WWE Releases

Last night WWE released eight wrestlers from their contracts. Exactly two weeks earlier, shortly after WWE touted better-than-expected performance on a quarterly earnings call, the company released 18 wrestlers. Those were just the latest of several rounds of roster cuts so far in 2021, with 80 wrestlers losing their job throughout the year. That comes on the heels of over 50 wrestlers being released last year, during the height of the pandemic. WWE executives cite “budget cuts,” despite the company seeing record profits since the start of 2020. Various factors have played into the releases; some unhappy wrestlers requested a release, others were cut as part of a larger movement within the company towards younger and more physically imposing wrestlers, while a few were justifiably let go in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations. Still, this is the longest sustained period of bloodletting in WWE’s recent history, and represents an about-face from the company’s recent attempts to hoard talent and keep them away from other promotions. Some wrestlers were let go less than a year after signing with the company; some were fired in the middle of storylines, or shortly after making their debut on the main roster. More than one set of romantic partners lost both their jobs, and some wrestlers were laid off within months or even weeks of relocating to the Orlando area by the company’s request. From the outside, there’s not much rhyme or reason to the releases; some of the company’s most popular stars were cut alongside relatively new wrestlers who seemed like can’t-miss superstars and fresh recruits who never even made it to TV. In short, it’s an incredibly turbulent time for the WWE roster, with WWE’s moves baffling both outside observers and, often, the wrestlers themselves.
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE Survivor Series live results: Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

The stars of Raw and SmackDown will face off as Survivor Series takes place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York tonight. The pay-per-view will feature four non-title matches pitting the champions of Raw and SmackDown against each other. There will also be two traditional Survivor Series five-on-five elimination tag matches, along with a 25-man battle royal.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Survivor Series Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Survivor Series Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NYC. – The 2021 WWE Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show opens live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City. Kayla Braxton welcomes us, and she’s joined on the panel by Peter Rosenberg and Kevin Patrick, plus WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Jerry “The King” Lawler. The panel hypes up the fans in the background, then they go over the card for tonight’s pay-per-view. We see video of RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair arriving in the back.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

11/21 WWE SURVIVOR SERIES PPV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte, Reigns vs. Big E, Team Raw vs. Team Smackdown, Priest vs. Nakamura, RK-Bro vs. Usos

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Tonight after the PPV, join PWTorch columnist Greg Parks live reviewing WWE Survivor Series with live callers and emails. •STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES. •CALL: (515) 605-9345. •EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wnialivecast@gmail.com. •IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE,...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 11/22 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Vallejos: Vince McMahon’s return for egg mystery, Dana’s first title, Big E vs. Theory, live callers, emails (108 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Robert Vallejos from the PWTorch Dailycast’s “MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans” podcast to review the season premiere of WWE Monday Night Raw with live calls and emails. They discuss Vince McMahon’s return to WWE TV and whether it was worth it for that payoff to the egg mystery, with Rock absent from the angle. Also, Dana Brooke’s career highlight, finally winning a WWE Title. Also, is this the start of Austin Theory as a rising star or was his main event the result of an audible and he was just a placeholder to promote bigger names? Analysis of Becky Lynch’s promo opposite Liv Morgan, should Survivor Series change formats, what’s with the fire extinguisher finish, and much more with live callers and emails.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Vince McMahon Apologized To Current WWE Star For Cutting Their Match

Despite the fact that WWE has cut over 80 Superstars this year the company still has a big roster, and unfortunately there’s only so much TV time to go around. Originally Zelina Vega was set to team up with Carmella to take on Liv Morgan and Toni Storm on the September 11th episode of SmackDown, but unfortunately for them the match was cut because other segments went long. Zelina Vega’s father tragically passed away during the attacks that took place on September 11th, and there was a lot of backlash on social media over her match getting cut.
WWE
ComicBook

Watch: Vince McMahon Makes Surprise Appearance During WWE Survivor Series Kickoff Show

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon made a surprise appearance during the kickoff show for Survivor Series on Sunday night. Shortly before the pay-per-view began, McMahon arrived riding in the back of a limousine and popped out holding a golden egg. The prop was a nod to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's recent Netflix film Red Notice, which centered around trying to steal three incredibly valuable golden eggs just like the one McMahon was holding. Red Notice is also one of the sponsor's for tonight's show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
WWE
f4wonline.com

SmackDown roster to appear on post-Survivor Series WWE Raw

SmackDown’s roster will appear on Raw tomorrow following a storyline that took place throughout tonight's Survivor Series pay-per-view. A segment on tonight’s show had McMahon upset that a golden egg he brought had gone missing. He ordered Adam Pearce to interview every superstar and told Peace that if he was unable to find out who did it, McMahon would personally get to the bottom of it tomorrow on Raw. After the segment, Michael Cole mentioned that every star from both Raw and SmackDown would be on tomorrow’s show.
WWE
CinemaBlend

The Silly Reason WWE’s Vince McMahon Wouldn’t Let Randy Orton Ride A Camel At Crown Jewel

The WWE delivered yet another quality show to wrestling fans in Saudi Arabia with Crown Jewel 2021, and the event provided quite a few moments that viewers won’t forget for some time. Among them was a hilarious entrance in which Matt Riddle, one-half of the tag-team duo RK-Bro, rode to the ring on the back of a camel. Now, nearly a month after the event, we’re learning that his partner Randy Orton also wanted in on the camel-riding action, but CEO Vince McMahon had one of his silly notions and shut the idea down.
WWE
PWMania

LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – November 22, 2021. – The post-Survivor Series edition of WWE RAW opens up from backstage at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City. WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is at his desk with Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville. The display case that contained Cleopatra’s $100 million golden egg is still empty and Vince doesn’t look happy. We cut to a video package that shows the various Survivor Series segments with Vince and the egg, which he says was gifted to him by The Rock. The egg is featured in Rock’s “Red Notice” movie on Netflix, but he says this isn’t a prop, it’s the real deal.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Sounds Eggcellent: More On Vince McMahon’s Survivor Series Story

Multiple reasons. There are a lot things going on in WWE at the moment and some of them are more interesting than others. In addition to the regular wrestling and matches being set up, there are also several angles, some of which are more interesting than others. On occasion you get something that is rather bizarre, and that was the case this weekend, as the story is covering two different purposes.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 11/22 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Vince McMahon returns to TV and promises big reward if egg culprit is found, 24/7 Title change, Women’s Tag Title change, Becky demeans Liv, fan tackles Seth (30 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Vince McMahon returns to TV and promises big reward if egg culprit is found, 24/7 Title change, Women’s Tag Title change, Becky demeans Liv, fan tackles Seth Rollins, Austin Theory gets WWE Title match against Big E, and more.
WWE
ComicBook

Who Stole The Egg At WWE Survivor Series, Fans Have Questions

Just who stole the egg at WWE Survivor Series? Fans have some major questions! It was announced that WWE Survivor Series was sponsored by Netflix's newest blockbuster, Red Notice, starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot. As part of the tie-in to the film, it was revealed that Vince McMahon actually got a hold of one of the multi-million dollar Cleopatra Eggs that Johnson and the others had tried to steal in the Netflix film. Revealing that he had actually gotten it from The Rock himself, McMahon was surprised to find that it had been stolen.
WWE
FanSided

Survivor Series Results: SmackDown vs Raw, Golden Egg

As WWE’s final PPV for the year 2021, it was going to be interesting to see what WWE was going to do to hype up the start of the year, doing so with the SmackDown vs Raw narrative for this show. Unfortunately, Bragging Rights was the only stakes specified on the Pay-Per-View, but it had a loaded card with some really promising matches, and we will talk about everything that went down. Here are the results for Survivor Series 2021.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Raw: Austin Theory Posts a Selfie With Vince McMahon and the Golden Egg

The mystery of Vince McMahon's stolen golden egg was solved midway through this week's Monday Night Raw. Sami Zayn brought Austin Theory and the egg to McMahon's office in an attempt to claim the award for a WWE Championship match with Big E later in the night. Theory explained that he snuck into the office during Survivor Series to take a selfie with the egg, but the security team caused him to panic and run off with it. McMahon admired the guts it took Theory to return the egg and decided to reward him with the title shot, then told Zayn "nobody likes a snitch!"
WWE

