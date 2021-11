Hope you and the polar bears are doing OK. Heard you’ve taken to wearing shorts. Switching to green outfits also fits your woke environmentalism. Must be a challenge to compete with Amazon, but I bet you find it amusing that shoppers ordering instant delivery are having to spend up to an hour standing in line at postal services to return those products. At least your domestically made toys won’t be caught in the supply chain problem and you are doing your part for the environment by using local workers, not foreign suppliers from thousands of miles away, using diesel-fueled ships and trucks for delivery.

GRASS VALLEY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO