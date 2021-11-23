ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Mother raises awareness about fentanyl overdose after losing her son

fox10phoenix.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFentanyl is now being called the 'most dangerous drug'...

www.fox10phoenix.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

Mother Files Claim Against County After Son Dies From Drug Overdose in Group Home

The mother of a teen who died from a drug overdose while in a state-licensed group home is trying to get the treatment program shut down. Isaiah Shane, 18, had a sickness, according to his mother, Amanda Shane -- A drug addiction so severe that after he was hospitalized, the county placed him in the foster care system so that he could receive treatment through Circle of Friends.
ESCONDIDO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
foxsanantonio.com

Bullied Manor ISD student takes her life, mother raises awareness for suicide prevention

A Manor ISD mother is mourning the loss of her 14-year-old daughter after she said her daughter took her own life after being bullied for years in school. Hannah Heredia, 14, was a freshman at Manor High School who passed away on November 5, 2021. Mary Rodriguez is speaking out in hopes other families don't have to go through what her family is experiencing now.
MANOR, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overdose Deaths#Fentanyl#Fox#Fox 10
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Knowridge Science Report

This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Man Dies Five Days After He Was Mistakenly Declared Dead and Put in Morgue Freezer

An Indian man has been declared dead for the second time in a week. According to the Times of India, 40-year-old electrician Srikesh Kumar was hospitalized last Thursday after he was struck by a motorcycle in Moradabad. Kumar was said to be in critical condition when he was first transferred to a nearby private health facility with internal head injuries. Doctors reportedly determined they could not improve his condition, so they referred him to a government hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.
ACCIDENTS
Complex

Thousands of People Donate Over $1 Million for Man Who Was Exonerated After 43 Years in Prison

62-year-old Missouri man Kevin Strickland was exonerated this week after spending over 43 years in prison, and just days after his release he’s set to become a millionaire. As the New York Times reported earlier this week, Strickland was convicted in 1979 for the murders of 22-year-old Sherrie Black, 21-year-old Larry Ingram, and 20-year-old John Walker. He has long maintained he had no involvment in the the murders, and Judge James Welsh noted on Tuesday that he was convicted despite the lack of physical evidence. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 50 years, but Welsh said that it is believed that another man committed the murders and highlighted that the only eyewitness wanted to recant her testimony in the case.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy