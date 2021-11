Thanksgiving is here, and it calls for celebration! This is the perfect time for everyone to get together and be grateful for all the joys and blessings they have in life. It’s an excellent time to introduce the concept of gratitude to your children too. Most children love Thanksgiving as it is a happy time, where family members come together for a sound feast. Thanksgiving is fun, but you can make it all the more exciting for your kids by helping them create a few turkey-shaped Thanksgiving dishes!

