Suspect Arrested From Summer Carjacking

By Chris Lundy
 4 days ago
Photo by Chris Lundy

STAFFORD – Police charged a suspect who fled after an alleged carjacking over the summer.

The 16-year-old Newark resident was charged with 1st Degree Carjacking, 2nd Degree Receiving Stolen Property, 3rd Degree Theft by Unlawful Taking, and 4th Degree Resisting Arrest.

The incidents began at around 6:45 a.m. on June 24, when Long Beach Township Police sent out a message that a stolen vehicle was heading west on Route 72.

Police looked for the vehicle, described as a white Range Rover. While looking for this, they instead found a severely damaged BMW X7 on the side of the road. The BMW had rear-ended a Jeep at a high speed before hitting a guardrail.

When Officer Zach Wiatrowski pulled over, he saw two suspects, described as black males wearing dark-colored hooded sweatshirts, fleeing toward the Route 9 south exit ramp.

Wiatrowski chased them on foot, and arrested one of them, a 17-year-old from Newark. Meanwhile, the driver of the Jeep was still on the center median, where she had pulled over to wait. She was standing outside of her vehicle. The other suspect doubled back, shoved her to the ground and drove away in her Jeep. This suspect was charged on November 22.

Charges are merely accusations until proven in a court of law.

