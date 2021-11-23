ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phone Comparisons: Google Pixel 6 vs Apple iPhone 13

By Kristijan Lucic
Android Headlines
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this article, we’ll compare the Google Pixel 6 vs Apple iPhone 13. These are not the most expensive, nor most powerful models Google and Apple release this year, but they’re not far from it. The Pixel 6 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro (Max) are considered to be the top-of-the-line models,...

Android Headlines

Samsung Plans To Make More Than Foldable Phones Next Year

Samsung is completely dominating the foldable phone market, and it wants to continue its reign next year. However, according to Naver, it seems that Samsung wants to launch more than foldable phones next year. Let’s start with the new Galaxy Z phones. In 2022, Samsung’s going to be releasing the...
Android Headlines

Info-Stealing Trojan Found Its Way To 9 Million Android Devices

According to a new report by researchers at Dr. Web Anti-virus (via Bleeping Computer), around 9 million Android devices got hit by an info-stealing trojan. This large-scale malware attack happened on Huawei’s AppGallery app store. Info-stealing trojan infected over 190 Android apps. Over 190 different apps got affected by it,...
xda-developers

Google Pixel 6 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro Camera Shootout: Who’s winning the hardware-software synergy game?

The Google Pixel is often said to be “the iPhone of Android,” mainly because Google supposedly design and built the Pixels from scratch, and because Google makes Android, this gives the Pixels a sense of hardware-software synergy that only Apple can offer. But that wasn’t really true, at least in the early days. The first Pixel was basically manufactured by HTC using leftover HTC parts, and all the way up until a few months ago, Pixel phones still sourced its brain — the SoC — from a third-party vendor. But the Google Pixel 6 changes things. Google has much more control over its hardware production now, and this is the first phone to run Google’s own self-designed SoC, Tensor. This means the Google Pixel 6 is finally, the iPhone of Android.
Android Police

Latest Google Camera update brings Pixel 6 settings to older Pixel phones

The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro launched with plenty of exciting new camera features, and while not all of those will trickle down to older Pixel phones, some improvements to the Google Camera app usually do arrive at some point. That time appears to be now, as the latest version of the app brings a few little quality of life changes to the camera experience on Pixel 5 phones and earlier.
Phone Arena

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Google Pixel 6 Pro

The upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra will be heralding a pretty massive paradigm shift for Samsung. Indeed, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be inheriting some business-grade features from the now defunct Galaxy Note lineup, namely a classier design and the ubiquitous S Pen. This powerhouse wouldn't come cheap, especially when you...
cgmagonline.com

Apple Opens up to DIY Repairs by Selling iPhone Parts to Fix Your Phone

Apple is changing its stance on a user’s right to repair by selling DIY kits which include parts, tools and instructions on how to repair their products from home. Apple’s new repair from the home initiative called “Self Service Repair” will start with iPhone 12 and 13 devices, after that repair kits for Macs with M1 chips will follow. Users who get their hands on the new repair kits will be able to replace their iPhone’s display, battery and camera. That’s not the limit to the repairs as other options will be available to users at a later date. The service will launch sometime early next year in the US. The repair program will launch in other countries at a later date.
Android Police

Google Assistant's Continued Conversation is broken on Pixel phones

Continued Conversation in Google Assistant makes talking with the digital assistant feel more natural as you don't need to say "Hey Google" before every interaction. You can ask Assistant a question, and after it has issued a response, you can follow up with another question without repeating the hotword as the microphone remains open for about eight seconds. This makes the entire interaction a lot more conversational and less robotic. However, reports are trickling in from Pixel owners that the feature has been broken for well over a week now.
Phandroid

How to get Google’s Live Translate on any Pixel phone

Do you remember the good old days when Google’s Nexus phones were essentially vanilla versions of Android? These days, to differentiate the Pixel phones from each other and the competition, Google has turned to the use of software exclusive features. With the Pixel 6, one of those features is Live...
ZDNet

Black Friday Android phone deals: $549 Google Pixel 6, $170 off OnePlus 9 Pro

It was just months ago when Google announced that Android had hit 3 billion in active users. Whether you're looking to upgrade from your current Android or switching from iOS, that 3 billion number should tell you all you need to know about the variety and numerous offerings that the Google-owned operating system has in store. Like most gadgets that depend on chips, your best bet is to buy early this year. That's why, the team at ZDNet has already begun compiling the best Black Friday deals on Android phones below.
news4sanantonio.com

Apple to let iPhone users repair own phone

For the first time in its history, Apple says it will allow customers to repair their own products. The new program comes as Apple and other tech companies face increasing pressure from regulators and consumers around the world to ease repair restrictions. It's been dubbed the "right to repair" movement.
makeuseof.com

What iPhone Model Does Apple Give for a Loaner Phone?

If you've ever taken your iPhone in for an Apple repair, you may be aware that the store sometimes gives you a loaner phone to use while you wait for your phone to be fixed. So what iPhone does Apple give as a loaner phone and how does the loaner system work? This article will tell you everything you need to know about Apple's loaner iPhone, so read on to find out more.
CNET

Google's Pixel phones are tempting. 6 reasons you should consider buying one

Are you looking for a smartphone with Google Photos, Chrome, Gmail and Google Drive integration? If so, a Pixel might be a good choice for you. Google offers many iterations of its Pixel phones, including the Pixel 4A and Pixel 5, and now the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro come with the company's in-house Tensor chip.
