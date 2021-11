Cases of diabetes continue to rise in the United States. Currently, more than 34 million Americans have diabetes, and a staggering 88 million people have prediabetes. An article on the World Economic Forum website states that diabetes is a “silent epidemic that claims 4.2 million lives around the world every year — almost three times as many deaths as COVID-19.” These figures may seem discouraging, but there are proven interventions that can help to prevent diabetes. One of these is physical activity. And being physically active is easier than you think!

FITNESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO