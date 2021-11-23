Police 2 Kan. women jailed for alleged apartment burglary
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have made an arrest. Just before 9a.m. on Saturday officers responded to a burglary that had...stjosephpost.com
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have made an arrest. Just before 9a.m. on Saturday officers responded to a burglary that had...stjosephpost.com
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellationshttps://stjosephpost.com/
Comments / 0