Police 2 Kan. women jailed for alleged apartment burglary

TOPEKA, Kan. – A Kansas man pleaded guilty to one count of making and subscribing a false return. According to court documents, Randall Brammell, 65, of Berryton owned and operated Brammell Construction Company and Lawn Mowing. He pleaded guilty to submitting a false 2016 income tax return to the Internal Revenue Service after failing to inform his tax preparer about a substantial number of business checks made out to him personally that he cashed instead of depositing into his business bank account. As a result, the gross income of his business that year was underreported by $139,918.

KANSAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO