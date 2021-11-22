ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

WATCH: Mayor Scott Set To Provide COVID-19 Update Tuesday

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott along with health commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa are...

baltimore.cbslocal.com

foxbaltimore.com

As violence continues, shadow of silence continues to loom over Baltimore City Hall

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The holiday season is met with grieving families in Baltimore as nearly 310 people have been killed in 2021, including a 13-year-old girl who was shot and killed outside an elementary school and recreation center, a 5-year-old girl who died from apparent abuse and a 69-year-old woman who was stabbed to death inside her church. Prior to that, two barbers were shot and killed inside a barbershop that turned into a bloodbath.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 2-Day Total Of 1,324 New Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,324 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths over the past 48 hours. Of the new cases, 1,121 are confirmed cases and 203 are probable. This is the COVID-19 Update for Nov. 26, 2021. In the last 48 hours, 1,324 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 1,121 are confirmed cases and 203 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/1NJwsCbj54 — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) November 26, 2021 There have been 9,253 total hospitalizations and 148,118 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,439. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

Will Holiday Gatherings Impact COVID-19 Metrics?

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As we celebrate Thanksgiving and the start of the holiday season, health officials are becoming more anxious about how holiday gatherings could impact our COVID-19 rates. For Campbell and his family, Thursday was about the turkey, but his mother Ashlee knows there are other things to be aware of. “Making sure that we’re washing our hands all the time, that we’re trying to stay away from other people were using masks as often as we can,” said Ashlee. As many families gathered together for Thanksgiving, doctors worry this holiday’s gatherings could contribute to a spike in new cases. “There are already...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County Leaders Worried Holidays Will Drive COVID-19 Surge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After reporting nearly 900 new cases in 24 hours, Allegheny County leaders offered no reason to believe the numbers will improve coming out of the holiday season. Chief Epidemiologist Dr. LuAnn Brink expressed her concerns about the new COVID-19 cases compounded with the upcoming holiday weekend. Last month was the third deadliest month for COVID infections in Allegheny County and there have already been 67 during the month of November, according to leaders. The county is averaging more than 600 daily cases with reinfections now being added to the case count. Brink stressed how overwhelming those numbers have been, even causing...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

Gov. Hogan Announces Investigation Of Marilyn Mosby’s Office, Threatens Hold On Funding Amid Crime Wave

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Citing a wave of violent crime in Baltimore City, Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced a review of state funds provided to Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office, emergency legislation to toughen criminal sentences and funding for community security. Hogan’s announcement comes after Baltimore surpassed 300 homicides for the seventh year in a row. A string of homicides rocked the city in the last 10 days including the killing of a barber, a church employee, a 5-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl. “The people of Baltimore are hurting,” Hogan said. “They’re scared and they’re searching for answers. They want...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Spending Board Approves Placing Speed Cameras Along Jones Falls Expressway

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Attention all drivers: get ready to slow down! Baltimore City is adding two new Speed cameras along the Jones Falls Expressway starting at the county-city line. “Excessive speed was the number one contributing factor for the high injury and severe crashes,” said Adrea Turner. Baltimore’s spending board approved the plan Wednesday. “Get 83 safer as fast as humanly possible,” said Mayor Brandon Scott. There will be six cameras along the corridor  — two active — the others alerting drivers of their speed. “We really want people to know they’re speeding,” said Steve Sharkey, Director, Baltimore Department of Transportation. “You always see people get...
BALTIMORE, MD
shepherdexpress.com

Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: More Than 4,200 Cases on Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 4,264 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 3,148 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 6.185, new cases, and a 7-day average of 5,721 cases. There were 1 new death,...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore rolls out 90-day action plan to address squeegee workers

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Tuesday rolled out a 90-day action plan to expand the city's effort to address squeegee workers. The plan doesn't involve clearing the street corners in one fell swoop. Mostly young men, squeegee workers occupy a number of street corners in Baltimore, seeking money to clean car windshields.
BALTIMORE, MD
witzamfm.com

Dubois County Records 29 New COVID-19 Cases in Tuesday Update

Dubois Co. - In Tuesday's update from the Indiana Department of Health, Dubois County recorded 29 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths. Tuesday's single day total of 29 cases is the highest reported amount since the county reported 31 cases on November 10th. Over the course of the Coronavirus pandemic, Dubois County has recorded 8,647 total cases. Dubois County remains under an Orange Advisory.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WETM 18 News

Governor Hochul provides Tuesday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Tuesday. “We are two days away from gathering with loved ones, many of us for the first time since the onset of the pandemic – I want to urge New Yorkers to do everything they can to ensure they stay […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WBAL Radio

Mayor Scott announces $55 million to fund the city's recovery from COVID-19

On Tuesday, Mayor Brandon Scott announced a $55 million investment to fund the city's recovery from COVID-19 according to a news release. The funds will come from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and provide relief to communities that were hit hardest by COVID-19. The Mayor’s Office of Employment Development...
BALTIMORE, MD
Pioneer Press

COVID-19 Tuesday update: 11,455 new cases and 37 more deaths

Minnesota added 11,455 new COVID-19 infections Tuesday from over the past weekend along with 37 more fatalities, according to the state Department of Health. Since last summer, the state only reports new pandemic data on business days, so the case numbers reported each Tuesday are elevated. This week’s numbers are roughly 5 percent higher than the week before.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTOP

Vice mayor of Md. town faces federal firearms charges

BALTIMORE — Authorities say the vice mayor of a small western Maryland town is facing federal firearms charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says an indictment unsealed last week charges Jacob Martz with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun in connection with 16 firearms and multiple machine-gun conversion devices found at his home.
MARYLAND STATE

