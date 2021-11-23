ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Nicaragua arrests former ambassador to the OAS, critic of Ortega

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XB4UO_0d4Mt1U200

MEXICO CITY, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Former Nicaraguan ambassador to the Organization of American States (OAS), Edgard Parrales, was detained in Managua on Monday after the diplomat said President Daniel Ortega's moves to withdraw from the OAS would not take effect immediately.

Parrales was Nicaraguan ambassador to the OAS from 1982 to 1986, during Ortega's first stint in power.

"They captured him at his home, they were not policemen in uniforms but two people in civilian clothes who took him away by car," said the president of the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights, Vilma Nuñez.

The police's press office did not immediately reply to Reuters' requests for comment.

Last week, when the Ortega government denounced the OAS' charter and announced that it was leaving the regional body, Parrales criticized the decision.

"It is not so easy to get out of the OAS," he said. "It takes two years for this to take effect, during which Nicaragua is still committed by the statutes to respect human rights," Parrales said.

José Miguel Vivanco, the executive director for the Americans division of Human Rights Watch, denounced Parrales' detention.

"Ortega's message is clear: He is going to go after anyone who criticizes him," Vivanco said on Twitter.

Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom, writing by Laura Gottesdiener, editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
evalleytimes.com

The Nicaraguan opposition described Daniel Ortega’s decision to expel the country from the OAS as a “media show.”

The Nicaraguan opposition was critical this Friday Daniel Ortega’s decision to expel the country from the Organization of American States (OAS), After the organization disqualified the November 7 elections, in which the president was re-elected. “This is a media show mounted by the Ortega-Murillo dictatorshipLeader of the Opposition Blue and...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Nicaragua Decree Demoting Vatican Ambassador Is Retaliation for Church Comments, Say Diplomats

ROME (Reuters) - A Nicaraguan presidential decree affecting the Holy See's ambassador in the Central American country appears to be retaliation for comments made by the local Church leadership criticizing the government's slide away from democracy, diplomats said on Friday. President Daniel Ortega's decree this week stripped the Vatican's ambassador...
POLITICS
elreporterosf.com

Nicaragua’s Ortega secures fourth term, US threatens sanctions

Biden signs bill urging Nicaragua sanctions after contested vote. Joe Biden rejected recent Nicaraguan elections in which President Daniel Ortega secured fourth straight term as ‘pantomime’. Reported by Aljazeera. US President Joe Biden has signed into law a bill calling for more sanctions and other punitive measures against the government...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Editor at Global Perspectives

Organization of American States to conduct an assessment of Nicaragua after Ortega assumes power - again

The President of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, with his wife and Vice President Rosario Murillo, will remain in power despite U.S. pushback. The General Assembly of the Organization of American States voted in favor of a resolution, since last Sunday’s elections, where Ortega was re-elected with 75 percent of the vote, to undertake a “collective assessment” of the political situation in Nicaragua, to be submitted by November 30th, according to AMCO Hoops.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Ortega
abc17news.com

OAS assembly condemns Nicaragua’s election as ‘not free’

NEW YORK (AP) — The General Assembly of the Organization of American States has voted to condemn Nicaragua’s Nov. 7 presidential vote, saying the elections “were not free, fair or transparent, and lack democratic legitimacy.” Twenty-five countries in the Americas voted in favor of the resolution Friday. Seven — including Mexico — abstained. Only Nicaragua voted against it. Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega won more than 75% of the votes in Sunday’s election, but the outcome was never in doubt after his government jailed seven of the leading potential opposition candidates. Friday’s resolution instructs the OAS Permanent Council to draw up a report by Nov. 30 in order to weigh “appropriate actions.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

No way out: A look inside El Salvador’s brutal gang culture

There is no room for ambiguity in El Salvador’s Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) street gang; under the motto “Kill, Rape, Control,” they’ve wrested control of much of the country along with its rival gang, Barrio 18. These street gangs are behind El Salvador’s shocking murder rate – 52 people in every 100,000 were murdered in 2018, the last year UN data is available. Killings aside, the gangs also dictate which neighbourhoods people can enter, and wreak economic havoc – MS-13 alone extort around 70 per cent of Salvadorian businesses.London-based photographer Tariq Zaidi decided to photograph the country’s gangs following the news of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oas#Human Rights Watch#Nicaraguan#Americans#Mexico City Newsroom
fox40jackson.com

Romanian immigrant to Americans who favor communism: ‘If you don't learn from history, nothing will save you’

A Romanian immigrant who moved to the United States in pursuit of a better life said Americans favoring communism need to learn from history or “nothing will save you.”. “I’m not saying that every system in the world is perfect, but to be in favor of communism, considering history and everything that has been documented throughout the years, it’s sad. It’s really sad,” Bogdan Laurentiu told Fox News.
IMMIGRATION
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Mexicans tired of army letting drug gangs thrive

AGUILILLA, Mexico – The Mexican government is rapidly running out of tools to control the expansion of the feared Jalisco cartel on the front lines of Mexico's narco war in the western state of Michoacan, and the stalled ground effort is being supplemented by an increasingly sophisticated aerial conflict. Jalisco,...
POLITICS
Newsweek

'Tyrants and Traitors Need to Be Executed,' Said the Army-Vet-Conspiracy-Theorist

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On November 27, San Clemente, California, yoga practitioner, wellness and New Age leader Alan Hostetter, 56, who would later be indicted for his role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, posted a video of himself on his own American Phoenix Project YouTube channel talking about his attendance at the November 14 "Million MAGA" March in Washington.
LA HABRA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Place
Mexico City
The Independent

Ethiopia tells US to stop spreading ‘shameful fake news’ following warning of terror attacks

Ethiopia’s government is aiming sharp criticism at the US State Department as it seeks to maintain order in the face of a nearing rebel army that threatens to totally overwhelm its forces and unseat its leaders.Reuters reported that Ethiopian officials accused the US of spreading “fake news” after the US Embassy in Addis Ababa issued a warning to US citizens in the country warning of the potential for terrorist attacks in open public spaces.State minister Kebede Dessisa issued a statement accusing the State Department of being the source of "shameful fake news and defamation regarding Ethiopia”, according to ...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

In Madrid, police protest against security law reform

Thousands of police protested in Madrid on Saturday over plans to reform a controversial security law banning the unauthorised use of police images if it puts them in danger. Under the current law, the unauthorised use of images of police officers that could endanger their safety is a serious offence, with offenders risking fines of 600-10,400 euros.
PROTESTS
Reuters

Sudanese prime minister dismisses police chief and his deputy

CAIRO (Reuters) - Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Saturday he dismissed the chief of police, Lieutenant-General Khaled Mahdi Ibrahim Al-Emam, and his deputy. Lieutenant-General Anan Hamed Mohammed Omar was appointed as the new police chief and Major General Muddathir Abd al-Rahman Nasr al-Din as his deputy, Hamdok added in a post on Twitter.
WORLD
Reuters

Suspected Omicron case found in Germany - regional minister

BERLIN, Nov 27 (Reuters) - A minister in the German state of Hesse said on Saturday that the recently discovered Omicron variant of the coronavirus had very probably arrived in Germany. “Last night several Omicron-typical mutations were found in a traveller returning from South Africa,” tweeted Kai Klose, social affairs...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

233K+
Followers
245K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy