Netflix Set to Buy Leading VFX House Scanline

By Adam Barnhardt
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDays after Unity announced plans to acquire the tools and technology division of Weta Digital, another major visual effects acquisition is underway. Monday, Netflix announced its plan to acquire Scanline VFX, a production house that's worked on a substantial amount of genre flicks over the past few decades. Headquartered in Munich,...

