Believe it or not, Jeremy Renner has been playing Clint Barton in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for more than a decade. He first debuted in Thor back in 2011, working with S.H.I.E.L.D. to try and apprehend the God of Thunder, and he hasn't looked back since. Now, after all this time, Renner and Barton finally get their own time in the spotlight with the arrival of Hawkeye, a brand new series on Disney+. Renner stars alongside Hailee Steinfeld who plays Kate Bishop, aka the next in line for the Hawkeye mantle.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO