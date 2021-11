Nearly two years since the deadly Covid-19 struck the world; several countries worldwide are still struggling to combat the pandemic and get rid of the virus. According to THE HILL, new data was released on November 20 about the death of the patients from COVID-19 in 2021 in the U.S. The number of Covid deaths in the United States in 2021 topped the total in 2020, marking yet another sad milestone in the COVID-19 epidemic. According to the most recent data available from Johns Hopkins University, at least 770,691 COVID-19 deaths have occurred in the United States throughout the pandemic.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO