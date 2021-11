Pancreatic cancer is the fourth deadliest cancer and accounts for 3% of all cancers in the United States. It is deadly because it is often difficult to diagnose and grows quickly. There is currently no screening test to diagnose it in its early stages. Curable pancreatic cancer is usually found by accident, on abdominal images that are often ordered for other reasons. Once detected, patients will then have other special imaging and biopsies to ensure that surgery can be performed safely.

