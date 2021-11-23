ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Kaytranada Remixes Normani’s “Wild Side”: Listen

By Matthew Ismael Ruiz
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kaytranada has shared a new remix of Normani’s song “Wild Side.” Check it out below. “Wild Side” was originally...

pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Watch Saba’s Video for New Song “Stop That”

Saba has shared another new song: Watch the video for “Stop That” below. Along with the track, the Chicago rapper has revealed that his next album, Few Good Things, is coming out on February 4. Saba produced “Stop That,” with co-production from Daoud and DaedaePivot. It follows his recent song...
CHICAGO, IL
Pitchfork

Watch BTS and Coldplay Perform “My Universe” at AMAs 2021

BTS and Coldplay took the stage together at the 2021 American Music Awards this evening (November 21) for the inaugural live rendition of their joint single “My Universe.” The performance took place shortly before BTS won Favorite Pop Duo or Group. The group also won Artist of the Year. Check out the performance below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to Clip’s “Calvin K”: The Ones

Clip refuses to waste her time on anyone who isn’t worth it. The New York City rapper’s dismissive delivery and monotone vocals fit neatly into her untouchable aesthetic. On “Calvin K,” she wants it to be known that she keeps a short leash: “If you act up, I’ll cut you off like that,” she raps over the song’s distorted drum’n’bass production. Her icy words cut through the beat’s organized chaos, making it clear that there’s a deadly seriousness to her promises to leave losers in the dust. She’s not playing around.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaytranada
Person
Teyana Taylor
Person
Normani
Person
Cardi B
Pitchfork

Watch Tyler, the Creator Perform “Massa” at AMAs 2021

Tyler, the Creator was among the performers tonight at the Cardi B–hosted 2021 American Music Awards. He performed “Massa,” a track from his 2021 album Call Me If You Get Lost. Once again, he performed in front of an elaborate set—a snowy street scene in front of a house that ended with him riding off on the back of a scooter. Watch it happen below.
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

New Song: Normani – ‘Wild Side [Kaytranada Remix]’

Normani‘s hit single ‘Wild Side’ is proving to be the gift that keeps giving. Unleashed in the summer, the track burned up the Urban airwaves – ascending all the way to #1 on the coveted format. Now, it’s been remixed by revered producer Kaytranada. The music maestro transforms the scintillating...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Pusha T Shares New Song “Misfit Toys”: Listen

Pusha T has released a new song called “Misfit Toys.” It’s a collaboration with the Los Angeles–based musician Mako as part of the soundtrack for Arcane, Netflix’s new series based on the League of Legends video game. The Arcane soundtrack also features Curtis Harding and Jazmine Sullivan’s “Our Love.” Listen to Pusha T and Mako’s new song “Misfit Toys” below.
MUSIC
NME

Kaytranada reveals tracklist for new EP, ‘Intimidated’

Kaytranada has announced the release of a new three-track EP, ‘Intimidated’, a follow-up to his 2019 Grammy-winning sophomore album ‘BUBBA’. In a post to Instagram, the artist – real name Louis Celestin – shared a poster bearing the EP’s track listing (which you can find below), revealing he’s brought on board the likes of Thundercat, H.E.R. and Mach-Hommy to collaborate on the release.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remixes#Fifth Harmony#Thundercat#H E R
dancingastronaut.com

Chet Porter delivers bonus ‘Paracosm’ remix taking on Kasbo’s ‘Hemma’

There have been no shortage of Kasbo remixes this year, as the producer shared a stellar, thoughtfully composed The Making of a Paracosm remix EP earlier this summer. And why should there be? Landing in Dancing Astronaut‘s the top five albums of 2020, Kasbo’s sophomore studio album purveyed some of the Swedish producer’s best work to date, so a grip of complementary remixes from top-notch talent like Just A Gent, Manila Killa, and more makes perfect sense. And while Chet Porter‘s late addition doesn’t count within the remix EP’s tracklist, the new bonus remix proves there’s still plenty of meat left on the Paracosm bone. Taking on “Hemma,” Chet Porter lays down a shimmering rework that continues to breathe new life into Kasbo’s groundwork originals.
MUSIC
Your EDM

Steve Aoki Remixes Iconic Cowboy Bebop Theme “Tank!” [LISTEN]

To celebrate the release of COWBOY BEBOP on November 19, Netflix hosted an exclusive listening party and conversation with Japanese-American DJ/producer Steve Aoki to discuss his exclusive remix of “Tank!,” the renowned theme song by acclaimed Japanese composer Yoko Kanno. Aoki performed this one-time remix at the Los Angeles premiere of COWBOY BEBOP on November 11, which was simultaneously live-streamed on Aoki’s social media platforms.
MUSIC
48hills.org

New Music: With ‘The Invicta Remixes,’ STR4TA’s Brit-funk slides around the dance floor

I don’t care how far down the daisy chain we venture to make DJs modern. Trending. On-brand. Viral. Becoming “entertainment portals” that make souffles on Instagram stories or doing the Stankey Leg on TikTok don’t do Nathan for a skill set. All that industry buzz-speak nonsense evaporates when quality DJs get to biz. Years of hands-on training, skills accrued from good, bad, and most certainly terrible gigs alike—add a quick and dirty Ph.D. in reading a crowd from the school of “no slipmats at the venue” that helps road-tested jocks fulfill the one requirement: Mixing records in a public shared space.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Remix
NewsBreak
Music
Billboard

First Spin: The Week’s Best New Dance Tracks From Kaytranada, Fred Again, Krewella & More

This week in dance music, we spoke to Caribou about getting back on the road after the pandemic forced the cancellation of his 2020 tour; Ultra Music Festival and California’s cannabis-centric Northern Nights festival both dropped lineups; the BPM Festival announced a Brazilian expansion; and Tiësto and Ava Max’s “The Business” hit the upper reaches of Hot Dance/Electronic songs.
THEATER & DANCE
dancingastronaut.com

if found brings the energy on high-octane remix of Gryffin’s ‘Best Is Yet To Come’

Anyone who has listened to a Gryffin set recently might have noticed a little extra spice on his hit single, “Best Is Yet To Come” with Kyle Reynolds. Many suspected that the electro-pop song got a facelift in remix form, but nobody knew who was responsible for placing a spin on the original. Cue if found, who took the original to new heights with his high-octane remix, which is decidedly heavier than the original thanks to two massive drops that defy any one genre. if found took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the take, writing.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Kaytranada Collaborates With H.E.R., Thundercat, and Mach-Hommy on New EP: Listen

Kaytranada has released the new Intimidated EP. The three-song release includes “Intimidated” (featuring H.E.R.), “Be Careful” (featuring Thundercat), and “$PayforHaiti” (featuring Mach-Hommy). Listen to Kaytranada’s new EP below. Intimidated is the first release from Kaytranada since he won the 2021 Grammy Awards for Best Dance/Electronic Album and Best Dance Recording...
MUSIC
Vulture

Listen to the Deluxe Version of Ye’s Donda

Wow, Ye really just did another “Imma let you finish” right in the middle of Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) press cycle. The man formerly known as Kanye West released the deluxe version of Donda Sunday night. Ye tinkered with the album for what seemed like forever, dwelling within the bowels of a stadium and inviting any number of collaborators (some more problematic than others). Donda eventually dropped on Sunday, August 29. When the album came out, Ye claimed that “Universal put my album out without my approval” and that “they blocked Jail 2 from being on the album,” in a now-deleted Instagram text post. The deluxe version of Donda keeps “Jail pt 2” and adds five new tracks: “Life of the Party” (featuring André 3000), “Up From the Ashes,” “Remote Control pt 2” (featuring Kid Cudi & Young Thug), “Never Abandon Your Family,” and “Keep My Spirit Alive pt 2” (featuring KayCyy, Conway the Machine & Westside Gunn).
MUSIC
variancemagazine.com

Kaytranada just released a new EP called 'Intimidated'

Kaytranada is back with new music today. On Friday, he released a three-song EP called Intimidated, which features collaborations with H.E.R., Thundercat and Mach-Hommy. This is Kay's latest release following his 2019 album Bubba, and it comes as he's about to wrap his North American tour. Hear the new EP...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Saweetie Shares New Song “Icy Chain”: Listen

Ahead of her Saturday Night Live debut tomorrow night, Saweetie has released the single “Icy Chain.” The track is produced by Dr. Luke, Rocco Did It Again!, and Lil Aaron. Find “Icy Chain” below. Dr. Luke, who remains in a legal battle with Kesha, produced Saweetie’s Doja Cat collaboration “Best...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to FKA twigs and Central Cee’s New Song “Measure of a Man”

As promised, FKA twigs and West London rapper Central Cee have shared their new song “Measure of a Man.” The track is featured in the new movie The King’s Man, and it is written by Jamie Hartman, producer John Hill, Amanda Ghost, Matthew Margeson, Dominic Lewis, Jane Goldman, and The King’s Man director Matthew Vaughn. Listen to FKA twigs and Central Cee’s new song, as well as a “Cinematic” version, below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy