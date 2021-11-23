Kaytranada Remixes Normani’s “Wild Side”: Listen

Wow, Ye really just did another “Imma let you finish” right in the middle of Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) press cycle. The man formerly known as Kanye West released the deluxe version of Donda Sunday night. Ye tinkered with the album for what seemed like forever, dwelling within the bowels of a stadium and inviting any number of collaborators (some more problematic than others). Donda eventually dropped on Sunday, August 29. When the album came out, Ye claimed that “Universal put my album out without my approval” and that “they blocked Jail 2 from being on the album,” in a now-deleted Instagram text post. The deluxe version of Donda keeps “Jail pt 2” and adds five new tracks: “Life of the Party” (featuring André 3000), “Up From the Ashes,” “Remote Control pt 2” (featuring Kid Cudi & Young Thug), “Never Abandon Your Family,” and “Keep My Spirit Alive pt 2” (featuring KayCyy, Conway the Machine & Westside Gunn).

