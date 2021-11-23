ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

megadoctornews.com

Managing Holiday Stress with Cancer: Top 10 Tips for Patients and Families

Newswise — New Brunswick, New Jersey – If you’re undergoing cancer treatment, caring for a family member or friend who has cancer, or grieving the loss of a loved one who had cancer, the holidays can be a difficult time. There are strategies to help reduce stress and keep cancer from dampening your holiday joy. Gabrielle Alvarez, MSW, LCSW and Samantha Campanella, MSW, L CSW, OSW-C, social workers at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, share some practical tips to minimize stress during the holiday season.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
KRGV

Survey aims to teach teens ways to deal with stress

Some experts are noticing more teens are suffering from anxiety and depression during the pandemic. "If your child is saying, ‘I need help,' maybe they don't know how to express themselves in the right way,” said Ambar Rios, a licensed professional counselor at UT Health San Antonio. Rios says she...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
#Stress#Psychologist
fernandinaobserver.com

American Heart Association: Avoid holiday diet stress

Just in time for holiday feasts, the American Heart Association’s latest dietary statement provides heart-healthy guidance to help people make the most of healthy choices whether dining out or eating at home while avoiding the stress of food centered celebration and the guilt that sometimes comes hand in hand. If you would like to set up an interview with an AHA spokesperson to discuss the highlights of the recent statement and offer practical tips please let me know. Additional information for practical tips and examples are below:
FITNESS
kyma.com

Turn your holiday stress into a teachable moment. Here’s how

The holidays are upon us. Thanksgiving is right around the corner, with Hanukkah, Christmas and Kwanzaa following in quick succession. It’s a stressful time of year when times are normal — and the second year of the pandemic is anything but normal, especially when combined with inflation, gas prices, food and toy shortages, and shipping delays.
Post-Bulletin

We all deal with fear, stress caused by COVID

What? Another quarantine? How long will you be gone this time? Sound familiar in these times of COVID-19? It sure does, and these thoughts are not only running through manager’s minds, but employees’ as well. No matter what position you hold within a company, everyone is affected. There is a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These 6 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

Over the past few weeks, the steady decline of critical numbers on a national level has provided a sense of cautious optimism among some experts about the next phase of the pandemic. But now, it appears that COVID cases are making a slight rebound, especially in certain states that are seeing surges of the virus once again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Knowridge Science Report

This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Best Life

Never Spend This Long Going to the Bathroom, Doctor Warns

When nature calls, we must be quick to answer. Whether you get the call after a two-hour road trip or during your 10-minute train ride home, you know the feeling of relief that comes with arriving at the bathroom. But however you're relieving yourself, you're probably not putting a lot of thought into how long you spend doing so. According to doctors, if you're spending an unusual amount of time on the toilet, you might want to reevaluate your habits. Read on to learn more about the toilet time limit you need to keep in mind.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS
sanpedrotoday.com

I Tried to Help a Homeless man; This is What Happened

While parking my car behind the hospital on 7th Street, I noticed an older man sitting on the curb with his belongings spilling onto the street. The man said hello and we began to talk; he had been living there for two weeks. I asked how he ended up here, and he started to cry. He told me about his wife dying in his arms. He was 72 years old and had low vision, maybe blind. His stories were clear but repetitive and, at times, completely inappropriate. He kept saying he wanted to get back to Los Angeles. I asked if he wanted shelter; he said yes. I told him I knew there were beds available in the shelters on Beacon Street.
LOS ANGELES, CA
vidanewspaper.com

New Miracle Drug Saves 94 Percent Of Desperately Ill COVID Patients In Trial

Israel’s Bonus BioGroup reports a survival rate of 94 percent (47 of 50) of the severe COVID-19 patients treated with its drug product MesenCure in a Phase II, multicenter clinical trial. Study results, soon to be published, show MesenCure treatment reduced study participants’ hospitalization period by about half compared to...
healththoroughfare.com

New Study Brings Good News Regarding COVID Reinfection

The infection with COVID strikes fear in a lot of people, and the idea of reinfection surely sounds even more horrifying. But despite this, a new study brings some good news for anyone who might deal with the coronavirus for the second time during their lifetime. CNN reveals the exhilarating...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
BBC

Couple in damages fight over vaccine side effects

Kerry Hurt had a stroke two weeks after her first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. She said her life has been "devastated" but still encouraged people to have the jab. The government said severe side effects as a result of Covid-19 vaccines were "very rare" A woman has described how...
RELATIONSHIPS
studyfinds.org

Slowing down as you age? Researchers find older adults should actually be more physically active

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Think vigorous exercise is just for the young? Think again. Although it’s a common belief that older adults should slow down in their later years, a new study finds seniors should be doing the exact opposite! Researchers from Harvard University say evolution actually explains why staying physically active during old age keeps people alive longer.
FITNESS
cbslocal.com

COVID: Expert Says New Omicron Coronavirus Variant Likely Already in U.S.

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — President Biden joined other countries in restricting travel from the South Africa region where a new “concerning” coronavirus variant has been detected. The new restrictions take effect on Monday. The World Health Organization says the “omicron” variant, which has been spreading in South Africa, is “a...
SAN JOSE, CA
The Independent

Voices: Prepare for lockdown 4.0 – here’s how to get through it

My heart, quite literally, sank when I heard the news of the new Covid-19 variant that has been discovered in South Africa, amid warnings that it could be the “most significant” strain of the virus yet. There are fears that the B.1.1.529 variant may have the potential to evade immunity built up by vaccination or prior infection – with the health secretary, Sajid Javid, warning that it might be “more transmissible” than the Delta strain. As a result, Britain has added six new countries to the red list for travel: South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini and Zimbabwe.I’m absolutely...
WORLD
Vegetarian Times

Relieve All of Your Stress This Holiday Season With Interval Yoga

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. ’Tis the season of good tidings, peppermint mochas, and gatherings with friends—and also lots to accomplish (gift-giving anyone?), people to accommodate (hello, Aunt Erma!), and more than likely, weeks of over-extending ourselves. And while all of this busy-ness is due to a truly wonderful time of year, it’s important to get clear on what “stress” actually entails – and how a holiday yoga practice can help.
WORKOUTS

