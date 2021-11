Singer Billie Eilish prefers to stick to a vegan diet. During a British Vogue video during which Eilish answered recorded questions from other celebrities, Orlando Bloom wanted to know what drove her decision to not eat meat or dairy (via YouTube). The singer explained that she'd been following a vegan diet for about seven years. She made the decision to switch on account of the fact that the meat and dairy industries bothered her after she took the time to understand what goes on behind the scenes. She added, "Even though I have lots of friends that eat dairy and meat and I don't ever want to tell anybody what to do, I just can't go on in my life knowing what's going on in the animal world and like, not doing anything about it."

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO