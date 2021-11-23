Comic Book Preview – George R.R. Martin’s A Clash of Kings #16

In the hour, which picks up after the Season 5 ending cliffhanger that saw Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) and Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) seemingly blown up by a bomb under Archie’s bed, Betty and Archie are very much alive, very much in love, and trying to have a baby. That’s not the only strangeness, given we last saw them watching a cartoon bundle of dynamite almost exploding. There’s also little details like Archie’s dog Vegas seemingly being alive, after we discovered he died during the Season 5 time jump. Or Julian, the sailor doll that Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) thought was inhabited by the spirit of the triplet she ate in the womb and then burned, was back and whole in the final scene of the episode.
