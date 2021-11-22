Peabody boys soccer celebrates a strong season

PEABODY — The boys soccer team celebrated its 2021 season and looked ahead to 2022 at a banquet that was held for the team last week.

The Tanners had some impressive wins this past season, including an 8-2 win over Salem and a 5-2 win over Swampscott. Peabody also defeated Beverly 2-1 in a torrential downpour on the road.

The Tony Porcello Award was given to Cam Collins. The award is given to the player who excels both on the field and in the classroom. Head coach Stan McKeen stated that Collins was 32nd in his class, with a 3.7 grade point average.

“He was unbelievable,” McKeen said. “He worked hard all season long and is just a great kid.”

The John Petradelis Coaches Award was given to Nick Soper, while Matt Calver took home the Unsung Hero Award. McKeen said Calver is an unsung hero because his stats don’t tell the whole story.

“He’s always making the right decision at the right time,” McKeen said. “He never gets ruffled out there, he moves the ball well and he sees the field. That’s his biggest asset. He didn’t panic all year long.”

Victor Maciel was awarded the George Petradelis Offensive Player Award after being a driving force in the Tanners’ attack in 2021. Entering his senior year in 2022, Maciel has racked up 30 goals and 32 assists in his first three seasons as a Tanner. McKeen hopes that once Maciel’s high-school career comes to an end he will be able to continue his soccer career in college.

Michael Balke was honored for his efforts on the back line as he won the Defensive Player Award.

Finally, the Joe King Award was handed out to Marco DeSimone. DeSimone is a senior who never got to play for the varsity team, as this year was his first year playing soccer.

The award is named after the soccer team’s former bus driver, Joe King, who was loved by the players. The same goes for DeSimone. McKeen described him as a “super kid.”

McKeen also named the captains for the 2022 season at the banquet. Maciel, along with Ryan Alves, Nathan Braz and Kyle Lobao, will be leading the way for the Tanners next season.

The head coach believes that the group has the perfect balance of vocal leaders as well as guys who will let their play do the talking.

“I’m looking forward to (working) with the four of them,” he said. “Between defense, midfield, and strikers, we have a good nucleus there.”

